Four people deny assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Four people deny assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

By Press Association
Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wirral, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve 2022 (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wirral, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve 2022 (Family handout/PA)

Four people have denied assisting the gunman who murdered Elle Edwards outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve 2022.

Connor Chapman, 23, was found guilty last July of murdering the 26-year-old beautician when he fired a Skorpion submachine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24 2022.

David Chambers 42, Danielle Dowdall, 34, Paul Owen, 54, and Roxanne Matthews, 33, entered not guilty pleas when they appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday charged with assisting an offender.

Matthews, of Noctorum, Wirral, who also uses the surname Rooney, will stand trial charged with two counts of assisting an offender by hiring a Volkswagen T-Cross and booking a lodge in Wales to be used by Chapman.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool, where Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chambers, of no fixed address, is charged with assisting Chapman by arranging for the hire of the Volkswagen T-Cross car.

Dowdall, of Woodchurch, Wirral, is alleged to have disposed of clothes worn by Chapman, and Owen, also of Woodchurch, is accused of assisting in disposing of a Mercedes A-Class car used by Chapman in the shooting.

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC set a trial date for September 2, with the case estimated to last three to four weeks.

The defendants were given conditional bail ahead of a pre-trial hearing on June 3.

Chapman was jailed for a minimum of 48 years for the shooting, of which Ms Edwards was not the intended target.