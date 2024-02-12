Second police force investigated over contact with Nottingham triple killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Second police force investigated over contact with Nottingham triple killer

By Press Association
Valdo Calocane stabbed three people to death in Nottingham city centre last June (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Valdo Calocane stabbed three people to death in Nottingham city centre last June (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into contact made by Nottinghamshire Police with Nottingham stabbings triple killer Valdo Calocane.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the watchdog said it would be investigating Leicestershire Police for the same reason.

The investigation will look into complaints about Nottinghamshire Police’s previous contact with Calocane and their handling of the murder investigation, the IOPC said in a statement on Monday.

It was launched following a referral due to “the force of complaints” received by the force from the victims’ families.

Valdo Calocane court case
Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death Ian Coates, left to right, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The families allege there were “flaws” in the handling of the murder investigation and “missed opportunities” by Nottinghamshire Police to prevent the deaths.

Other complaints relate to the force not executing an outstanding warrant for Calocane’s arrest before the killings, and concerns about its communication with the families.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death university students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates.

IOPC director of operations Steve Noonan said: “Our sympathies are with the families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, and everyone else affected by the tragic events which took place on June 13 last year.

“We have now decided to investigate complaints made about Nottinghamshire Police’s involvement with Valdo Calocane.”

Speaking on behalf of the families, Mr Webber’s mother Emma Webber, from Taunton in Somerset, said: “The failings and our concerns have been well documented, and we now welcome a thorough independent body to look into all points raised.

“We will also ensure that we request the opportunity to meet with the IOPC in person so that we can provide our statements and relevant evidence.”

The IOPC said it had launched an independent investigation into the contact Leicestershire Police had with Calocane on February 2.

Three days earlier, the Attorney General ordered an independent review into the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and its decision to accept paranoid schizophrenic Calocane’s guilty pleas to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

A report examining the actions of the CPS will be published on March 25.