King returns to London for expected cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King returns to London for expected cancer treatment

By Press Association
The King arriving back at Clarence House in London after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The King arriving back at Clarence House in London after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The King has returned to London for what is widely expected to be further treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

Charles and Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home, and were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.

It was announced last week that the head of state has a “form of cancer” and at the weekend he issued a statement praising “all those organisations which support cancer patients”.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The Queen has been carrying out her royal diary of engagements and last week said her husband was doing “extremely well under the circumstances”.

She said the King, who underwent his first bout of cancer treatment last week, had been “very touched” by all the messages of support he has received from the public.

King Charles III cancer diagnosis
The royal helicopter carrying the King and Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The King and Queen arrived as downpours swept across London and Charles was photographed waving to well-wishers.

Charles’s diagnosis followed three nights in a private London hospital where he was treated for an enlarged prostate.

King Charles III cancer diagnosis
Charles and Camilla arriving back at Clarence House in London after spending a week at Sandringham in Norfolk (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince of Wales may step in to represent his father at events and it has been reported William and his family are spending half-term at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, which is on the King’s Sandringham estate.