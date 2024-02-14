Unknown man found in undercarriage of plane died of hypothermia, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Unknown man found in undercarriage of plane died of hypothermia, inquest hears

By Press Association
An e-fit issued by Sussex Police of a man they are trying to identify who was found dead in the undercarriage of a plane after a Tui flight from Banjul in The Gambia landed at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on December 7 2022 (Sussex Police/PA)
A man discovered dead in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick airport died from hypothermia, a coroner has said.

The inquest heard on Wednesday that the unknown man’s body was found frozen and unable to be moved in the right hand wheel well of an inbound plane from Banjul, in The Gambia.

The flight arrived into Gatwick’s north terminal at around 3.30am on December 7 2022, with the man’s body being discovered at around 4am.

A post-mortem examination by Dr Ceri Morgan found it was highly likely the man died from hypothermia.

He was wearing a dark-coloured fleece top and tracksuit type bottoms, no socks and plastic-style sandals.

No ID was found in his possession.

A plane at Gatwick
The plane landed at Gatwick in December 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Despite international and national efforts to find out who the man was, including a public appeal by Sussex Police, his identity remains unknown.

A police report said a statement from the pilot detailed checks done of the aircraft before taking off from The Gambia, and that there was nothing “out of the ordinary”.

Ground crews were with the aeroplane, and the pilot noted it was dark.

Joanne Andrews, area coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, reached a narrative conclusion over the man’s death, with evidence suggesting he got into the aircraft before take-off in The Gambia.

The coroner said: “It’s sad he’s not been able to be identified and his family advised.

“(There is) no evidence how he came to be on the plane, but he sadly died of hypothermia.”

Sussex Police previously issued an e-fit image of the man who was believed to have been in his 20s or 30s and information has been shared with authorities in the west African country.

The coroner closed the inquest but added it could be re-opened if more information comes to light.