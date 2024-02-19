Russian authorities ‘extend probe into Navalny’s death’ as allies claim cover-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian authorities ‘extend probe into Navalny’s death’ as allies claim cover-up

By Press Association
Flowers and a photo of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny placed near the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was on Monday denied access to a morgue where his body was believed to be kept after his death in an Arctic penal colony, as Mr Navalny’s allies accused authorities of trying to hide evidence.

Mr Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said that the Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, informed Lyudmila Navalnaya that the cause of her son’s death remained unknown and that the official probe had been extended.

“They lie, buy time for themselves and do not even hide it,” Ms Yarmysh posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Many world leaders blamed President Vladimir Putin and his government for Mr Navalny’s death Friday at age 47.

The Kremlin has fiercely rejected the accusations. Mr Navalny’s team said he was “murdered” and charged that officials’ refusal to hand over his body was part of a cover-up.

Russia Navalny
The town of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenetsk region of Russia, the location of the penal colony in which Alexei Navalny died (AP)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed what he described as “boorish” and “inadmissible” statements by Western leaders who held Mr Putin responsible for Mr Navalny’s death.

“Those statements can’t do any harm to the head of our state, but they certainly aren’t becoming for those who make them,” Mr Peskov said in a call with reporters.

Ms Yarmysh said that Mr Navalny’s mother and his lawyers were not allowed into the morgue in Salekhard on Monday morning. The staff did not answer when they asked if the body was there, Ms Yarmysh said.

Mr Navalny’s ally Ivan Zhdanov denounced the authorities as “lackeys and liars”.

“It’s clear what they are doing now — covering up the traces of their crime,” he wrote on Monday.

Mr Navalny’s death has deprived the Russian opposition of its most well-known and inspiring politician less than a month before an election that is all but certain to give Mr Putin another six years in power.

It dealt a devastating blow to many Russians, who had seen Mr Navalny as a hope for political change following his unrelenting criticism of the Kremlin.

Nearly 300 people have been detained by police in Russia as they streamed to ad-hoc memorials and monuments to victims of political repression with flowers and candles to pay tribute to Mr Navalny, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests.

The US and British ambassadors also mourned Mr Navalny’s death at a memorial in Moscow.

Authorities cordoned off some of the memorials across the country and were removing flowers at night, but they kept appearing.

Russia Navalny
A woman lays flowers to pay the last respect to Alexei Navalny at a monument near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

More than 50,000 people have submitted requests to the Russian government asking for Mr Navalny’s remains to be handed over to his relatives, OVD-Info said.

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Mr Navalny felt sick after a walk on Friday and became unconscious at the penal colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometres (1,200 miles) north-east of Moscow.

An ambulance arrived, but he could not be revived, the service said, adding that the cause of death is still “being established.”

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received three prison terms since his arrest, on a number of charges he has rejected as politically motivated.

After the last verdict that handed him a 19-year term, Mr Navalny said he understood he was “serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the length of life of this regime”.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, was in Brussels on Monday and is expected to meet European Union foreign ministers and other EU officials.

On Sunday, she published a picture of the couple on Instagram in her first social media post since her husband’s death, with the caption “I love you”.