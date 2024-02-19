One million adults living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One million adults living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, figures show

By Press Association
Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious complications without treatment (Peter Byrne/PA)
An estimated one million adults in England are living with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Younger people with the condition, which causes blood sugar levels to become too high and can lead to serious complications without treatment, faced a higher risk of being undiagnosed.

Using data from the Health Survey for England 2013 to 2019, the ONS estimates that 7% of people over the age of 16 show evidence of type 2 diabetes, although three in ten, or about one million, were not diagnosed.

The charity Diabetes UK previously estimated the figure at 850,000, based on diabetes prevalence modelling and projections produced by Public Health England (PHE) in 2016.

Some 50% of people aged 16 to 44 were undiagnosed compared with 27% aged 75 and over, the ONS said.

People with type 2 diabetes who had good general health were also more likely not have a diagnosis, as well as slim women with smaller waists who were not prescribed anti-depressants.

Analysis by Diabetes UK in 2023 estimated that 4.3 million people were living with a diabetes diagnosis in the UK.

Symptoms include excessive thirst, tiredness and needing to urinate more often, although many people have no symptoms.

Nikki Joule, policy manager at the charity, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a life-changing condition that often develops slowly, especially in the early stages, when it can be very difficult to spot the symptoms.”

ONS figures also showed that pre-diabetes, when blood sugars are higher than usual, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis, affects about 5.1 million adults in England.

Those most likely to develop the condition had known diabetes risk factors such as being overweight or older.

However, the ONS said there was “considerable prevalence” in people considered at low risk of pre-diabetes, including 4% of people aged 16 to 44 and 8% who were not overweight or obese.

Those from black or Asian groups also faced more than double the risk of pre-diabetes at 22% compared with 10% of people from white, mixed and other ethnic groups.

Type 2 diabetes overall was higher among black and Asian people at 5%.

Ms Joule added: “The figures published today by ONS reveal a shockingly high number of people living with type 2 diabetes without a diagnosis, while millions more are at high risk of developing it.

“We’re particularly concerned about the prevalence of pre-diabetes and undiagnosed type 2 diabetes in people from black and Asian backgrounds, and the worrying proportion of younger people who are undiagnosed, as we know type 2 diabetes is more aggressive in younger people.

“The findings are a reminder of just how important it is for type 2 diabetes to be detected and diagnosed as early as possible, so people can get treatment and support to reduce the risk of devastating complications and, importantly, be offered remission programmes where appropriate.”