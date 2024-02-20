Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll has crossed 29,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll has crossed 29,000

By Press Association
Palestinians ride on donkey carts through destruction from the Israeli bombardment at the main road of Salah el Dein in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip (Adel Hana/AP)
Palestinians ride on donkey carts through destruction from the Israeli bombardment at the main road of Salah el Dein in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip (Adel Hana/AP)

Israel’s assault in Gaza has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians since October 7, the territory’s Health Ministry said.

It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the offensive until “total victory” against Hamas after the militants’ October 7 attack on Israeli communities.

He and the military have said troops will move soon into the southernmost town of Rafah on the Egyptian border, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

The United States, Israel’s top ally, says it is still working with mediators Egypt and Qatar to try to broker another ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

ISRAEL Gaza
(PA Graphics)

But those efforts appear to have stalled in recent days, and Mr Netanyahu angered Qatar by calling on it to pressure Hamas and suggesting it funds the militant group.

The conflict has also brought near daily exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group that frequently threaten to escalate.

Israeli warplanes on Monday carried out at least two strikes near the southern port city of Sidon in one of the largest attacks near a major city, Lebanese state media said.

The attack left 14 people wounded, Lebanese state media said.

In Gaza, the Health Ministry said the death toll had risen to 29,092 since the start of the war, around two-thirds of them women and children.

More than 69,000 Palestinians have been wounded, overwhelming the territory’s hospitals, less than half of which are even partially functioning.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The Health Ministry is part of the Hamas-run government in Gaza but maintains detailed records of casualties.

Its figures from previous wars in Gaza have largely matched those of UN agencies, independent experts and Israel’s own tallies.

Israel says it has killed more than 10,000 Palestinian militants but has provided no evidence for its count.

The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high death toll on Hamas because the militant group fights in dense residential neighbourhoods.

The military says 236 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground offensive in late October.

The war has driven around 80% of the Palestinians in Gaza from their homes and has left a quarter of the population starving, according to UN officials.

The United States says it is still pushing for a truce and hostage release, and that it would veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire because it conflicts with those efforts.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Hamas senior official Khalil al-Haya repeated the group’s demands for releasing the remaining hostages — an end to Israel’s assault, the withdrawal of its troops from Gaza and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including top militants.

He also said regional stability hinges on the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state.

Mr Netanyahu has rejected the demands.