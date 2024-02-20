Hacker website taken over by UK-led law enforcement operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hacker website taken over by UK-led law enforcement operation

By Press Association
LockBit services have been disrupted as a result of international law enforcement action (NCA/PA)
LockBit services have been disrupted as a result of international law enforcement action (NCA/PA)

A website run by a criminal gang to distribute ransomware for use in cyber attacks has been taken over by law enforcement.

The site, belonging to the group LockBit, was overlaid with a message on Monday evening saying it was “now under the control of law enforcement”.

The message said the website was under the control of the UK’s National Crime Agency “working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, Operation Cronos”.

It says it is an “ongoing and developing operation” that also involves agencies from Germany, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, among others, including Europol.

The message added that the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation would provide more information later on Tuesday.

The site had been used by LockBit to sell services, including ransomware, to hackers which would allow them to breach people’s computer networks.

The group is believed to have been behind a number of high profile cyber attacks in recent years, including one on Royal Mail last year.

Ransomware is a form of malware which encrypts data and files inside a system and demands a ransom be paid in order to release them.

Computer
A computer user at work (Adam Peck/PA)

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has previously warned that ransomware remains one of the biggest cyber threats facing the UK, and urges people and organisations not to pay ransoms if they are targeted.

Chester Wisniewski, director, global field CTO at cybersecurity firm Sophos said the operation was a “huge win” for law enforcement, but warned that it was unlikely to have fully disrupted LockBit.

“Lockbit rose to be the most prolific ransomware group since Conti departed the scene in mid-2022.

“The frequency of their attacks, combined with having no limits to what type of infrastructure they cripple has also made them the most destructive in recent years,” he said.

“Anything that disrupts their operations and sows distrust amongst their affiliates and suppliers is a huge win for law enforcement.

“We shouldn’t celebrate too soon though.

“Much of their infrastructure is still online, which likely means it is outside the grasp of the police and the criminals have not been reported to have been apprehended.

“Even if we don’t always get a complete victory, imposing disruption, fuelling their fear of getting caught and increasing the friction of operating their criminal syndicate is still a win.

“We must continue to band together to raise their costs ever higher until we can put all of them where they belong, in jail.”