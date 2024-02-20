Ex-gang leader’s murder trial over Tupac Shakur killing pushed back to November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ex-gang leader’s murder trial over Tupac Shakur killing pushed back to November

By Press Association
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

A trial date has been pushed back from June to November for a former gang leader in the Los Angeles area who is charged with killing hip-hop music star Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s new lawyer said that he expects to be able to post bail soon to be released from jail to house arrest.

Davis stood in custody and told Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny that people who are willing to help him post 750,000 dollar (£594,000) bail do not want to appear in court for a “source hearing” to show that the money was legally obtained.

“I’ve got family that is hesitant to come in here and help me out on the bail because of the media and the circus that’s going on,” Davis said.

Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur (Frank Wiese/AP)

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California.

He is the only person still alive who was in a car from which shots were fired in September 1996, killing Shakur and wounding rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight in another car at a traffic signal near the Las Vegas Strip.

Knight, now 58, is serving 28 years in a California prison for an unrelated fatal shooting in the Los Angeles area in 2015.

Judge Kierny acknowledged that Davis’s lawyer, Carl Arnold, was new to Davis’s case and that prosecutors are still providing evidentiary material to the defence.

She reset the trial date from June 3 to November 4.

Mr Arnold told reporters outside the courtroom that he believed Davis may be able this week to finish raising the 10% bail amount, or 75,000 dollars, to obtain a bail bond and be freed to house arrest with electronic monitoring.

A source hearing could take place within 30 days, he said.

Davis was arrested in September, 27 years after the Shakur killing, outside his home in suburban Henderson.

Lawyer Carl Arnold, representing Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, addresses the media after Davis’s status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas
Lawyer Carl Arnold, representing Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, addresses the media after Davis’s status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

He pleaded not guilty in November to first-degree murder and has remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Centre in Las Vegas.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Davis incriminated himself during police and media interviews since 2008, and in his own 2019 tell-all memoir of life leading a Compton street gang.

Mr Arnold on Tuesday echoed comments by Davis’s previous lawyers, telling reporters that Davis wrote the book to make money, as others including a police investigator had done.

He also noted that police and prosecutors do not have a murder weapon or the car from which shots were fired.

He said the state will have to prove that Davis was in Las Vegas the night Shakur was shot.

Davis wrote that he was promised immunity from prosecution in 2010 when he told authorities in Los Angeles what he knew about the fatal shootings of Shakur and rival rapper Christopher Wallace six months later in Los Angeles.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

Wallace was known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls.

Shakur had five number one albums, was nominated for six Grammy Awards and was inducted in 2017 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He received a posthumous star last year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.