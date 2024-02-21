Rust armourer set to go on trial after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rust armourer set to go on trial after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

By Press Association
Screengrab from lapel camera video shows armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (right) speaking with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues react on the set of the western move Rust, shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to go on trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Prosecutors are pursuing accountability for the death of Ms Hutchins who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust.

Jury selection begins on Wednesday in Gutierrez-Reed’s trial, which will take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The weapons supervisor’s lawyers argue she is not too blame for the death of Ms Hutchins.

Prosecutors, however, say Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition to the set in a series of negligent actions.

The evidence has implications for Baldwin, who is charged in a separate case with involuntary manslaughter.

No trial date has been set for Baldwin yet.