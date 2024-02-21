Rust armourer set to go on trial after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to go on trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Prosecutors are pursuing accountability for the death of Ms Hutchins who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust.

Jury selection begins on Wednesday in Gutierrez-Reed’s trial, which will take place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The weapons supervisor’s lawyers argue she is not too blame for the death of Ms Hutchins.

Prosecutors, however, say Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition to the set in a series of negligent actions.

The evidence has implications for Baldwin, who is charged in a separate case with involuntary manslaughter.

No trial date has been set for Baldwin yet.