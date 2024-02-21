BBC soaps can be made with AI in three to five years, MPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC soaps can be made with AI in three to five years, MPs hear

By Press Association
James Hawes giving evidence on British film and high-end television to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)
To create episodes of BBC soaps by generative artificial intelligence (AI) will take three to five years, MPs have heard.

Director James Hawes was asked on Wednesday by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s inquiry into British film and high-end TV about how technology will affect his industry.

The vice-chairman of Directors UK told MPs about a forum held after the announcement that Doctors would be cancelled later this year by the BBC.

Slow Horses premiere – London
James Hawes (Ian West/PA)

He said: “One of the members there started talking about AI and it sent me investigating into how long it would be before a show like Doctors can be made entirely by generative AI and I took a poll with various VFX people…. I then spoke to some of the legal team who advised Sag(-Aftra) and (the) Writers Guild (of America) over the summer ahead of coming here.

“And the best guess is between three to five years, somebody (will) be able to say ‘create a scene in an ER room where a doctor comes in, he’s having an affair with a woman so they’re flirting, and somebody’s dying on the table’ and it will start to create it and you will build those and it will be generative AI.”

“It may not be as polished as we’d been used to but that’s how close we’re getting and I find that hard to believe, for all the creatives involved,” he also said.

“I believe the genie’s out of the bottle, I believe we have to live with this.

“I think it also is incredibly enabling.

“I think there are all parts of storytelling and British storytelling that can be filled in enabled by this but we have to protect the rights holders.”

Slow Horses premiere – London
Gary Oldman (left) and Sir Jonathan Pryce, who are both in Slow Horses (Ian West/PA)

He also MPs that Apple+ TV series Slow Horses, which he directed and is about reject MI5 agents, had “trouble getting going” and when first pitched to British broadcasters it was turned down.

“When Apple did pick it up,” he added, “they wondered whether it was just too quirky, and too British, and whether this will travel even though, obviously, we have a reputation for the spy genre.

“The attachment of Gary Oldman (and) its subsequent success, shows that even ‘quirky British’ can travel and it is now the longest-running repeated series on Apple.”

He also said: “It has shown that we can think beyond British parochial or we can turn British smaller stories into ones that have an outward glance, and that have universal themes.

“I think that’s really important.

“We have to be aware of the balance, the critical balance, between the benefits of inward investment and having our own domestic industry.”

Hitchcock Premiere – London
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hawes also directed the Sir Anthony Hopkins-starring One Life, about the British stockbroker who saved hundreds of Czech children from the Holocaust.

He said the film is doing “incredibly well at the box office” for an indie film, matching the success of Northern Ireland-set drama Belfast and black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, who both won Baftas.

However, Hawes said “even setting that up was a struggle and during pre-production, there were times when it was uncertain, without the help of people like BBC films, it would not have come about”.

He added that was because of the “higher-level” budget, towards £15 million, because of the “glossy cast” which included Helena Bonham Carter and Sir Anthony and being set in two time periods.

“So ambition tends to come at a price and meeting that ambition and convincing people that this was a film that would sell beyond its Britishness is a key factor,” he added.

His film about the London-born humanitarian Sir Nicholas Winton, who died in 2015 at the age of 106, saw Oscar winner Sir Anthony and Johnny Flynn taking on the role of the man who saved 669, mainly Jewish, Czech children from the Nazis following a visit to Prague at the end of 1938.

The story was brought to the wider public’s attention by Dame Esther Rantzen in 1988 during a screening of the programme That’s Life!, which Hawes had worked on early in his career.