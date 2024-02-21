Inquiry chairman warns minister over ‘unacceptable’ refusal to disclose names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry chairman warns minister over ‘unacceptable’ refusal to disclose names

By Press Association
Sir Charles Haddon-Cave told Johnny Mercer he needed to ‘decide which side you are really on’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The veterans minister has been warned by the chairman of the independent inquiry into alleged murders by special forces in Afghanistan of “potentially serious legal consequences” after he refused to disclose names to the investigation.

Sir Charles Haddon-Cave told Johnny Mercer his decision to “refuse to answer legitimate questions … at a public inquiry” were “disappointing … surprising … and completely unacceptable”.

On Tuesday, Mr Mercer repeatedly refused to hand over names of “multiple officers” who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-up during his time as a backbench MP, while giving evidence to the inquiry at the Royal Courts of Justice.

He told counsel to the inquiry Oliver Glasgow KC: “The one thing you can hold on to is your integrity and I will be doing that with these individuals.”

Mr Mercer added: “The simple reality at this stage is, I’m not prepared to burn them – not when, in my judgment, you are already speaking to people who have far greater knowledge of what was going on.”

On Wednesday, the chairman told Mr Mercer “you need to decide which side you are really on” as he criticised the minister’s approach as “a misguided understanding of the term integrity and an inappropriate sense of loyalty”.

Addressing Mr Mercer before he concluded his evidence, Sir Charles said: “As you’ll appreciate, this is not the end of your evidence or indeed your attendance before me because, as Mr Glasgow has had to say, the plain fact of the matter is that you have, at least for the moment, refused to answer legitimate questions by leading counsel at a public inquiry – in particular … ‘what are the names of people who’ve spoken to you about these matters?’

“I’m bound to say, this is frankly very disappointing and surprising for someone in your position and, I’m bound to say, completely unacceptable.

“It gives rise to potentially serious legal consequences which may need to be put in train.”

Sir Charles continued: “I have, I’m afraid, very significant powers under the Inquiries Act 2005 which I would prefer not to have to use.

“But you can be assured Mr Mercer that I will, if necessary.

“My patience is not inexhaustible because I have a public inquiry to run and pursue as quickly as possible in the public interest and the interest of all those who have had allegations made against them or who have a dark cloud sitting over them, their families and their careers.”

After asking the minister to reflect on what he had said, the chairman added: “I’d like this matter addressed very soon – and I mean, very soon.

“To use a phrase you objected to this morning Mr Mercer, and to put it starkly but I think fairly and correctly, you need to decide which side you are really on, Mr Mercer.

“Is it assisting the inquiry fully as Mr Glasgow has said, and the public interest and the national interest in getting to the truth of these allegations quickly, for everyone’s sake, or being part of what is, in effect … a wall of silence – and this wall of silence is obstructing the inquiry and access to the truth.

“And doing so because of, if I may say so, a misguided understanding of the term integrity and an inappropriate sense of loyalty.

“So I’d like you to reflect on all those matters and my legal team will be in touch.”