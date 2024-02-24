10th body found in charred remnants of Valencia apartment building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10th body found in charred remnants of Valencia apartment building

By Press Association
Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

The death toll from a dramatic fire that swept through two residential buildings in the Spanish city of Valencia has risen to 10 after authorities announced they had located the remains of what they believed was the last missing person.

Forensic officers found the 10th victim inside a building, according to Pilar Bernabe, national government delegate in Valencia. Police will proceed with DNA testing to confirm the identities of all the victims, she told told journalists.

While there were no other missing persons reported, Ms Bernabe stressed that police and firefighters will continue the “complex” work of combing through the debris in search of any other possible victim.

Spain Building Fire
Firefighters work in the building (Alberto Saiz/AP)

It was not immediately known how many people were in the two buildings when the fire broke out, but the complex had 140 apartments.

The blaze, which appeared to begin in one home on Thursday afternoon, engulfed the rest of the 14-storey apartment block in less than an hour, raising questions about whether construction materials used in the cladding may have contributed to the fire spreading so quickly.

Neighbours described seeing the rapid spread of the flames, with residents stuck on balconies and children screaming.

Those left homeless by the fire, including many Ukrainian refugees who lived in the large residential complex, were initially taken to city hotels but were expected to be moved to other accommodation over the weekend.

Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala said the fire’s cause is still unknown and it is too early to comment on whether some materials used in the construction of the modern complex might have worsened it.