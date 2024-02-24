Bird named Budge Lightyear after it was found at space centre looking for owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bird named Budge Lightyear after it was found at space centre looking for owner

By Press Association
A budgie, affectionately named Budge Lightyear after it was found at a space centre, is looking for its owner (RSPCA/PA)
A lost budgie, affectionately named Budge Lightyear after it was found at a UK space attraction, is looking for its owner.

The brightly coloured yellow and green bird was discovered on Thursday by a visitor at the National Space Centre in Leicester, and alerted staff.

Budge Lightyear was rescued by RSPCA staff, who called the bird a “feathered voyager” and took it into care at the charity’s Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester.

A yellow and green budgie inside a cardboard box
Budge Lightyear was found at the National Space Centre (RSPCA/PA)

The RSPCA suspect the lone budgie is an escaped pet as it is ringed and numbered, but staff could not contact the owner as the bird’s details are not registered.

Animal rescue officer Ellie Grindod, who nicknamed the budgie, has urged anyone who recognises Budge Lightyear to contact the charity.

She said: “It is highly likely that he is an escaped pet and we would love to reunite him with his owner, so we urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us.

“Thanks to the swift action of everyone involved, Budge Lightyear has now embarked on a new adventure at our Woodside Animal Centre, where he is getting a lot of TLC.

“His epic journey serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion in safeguarding our feathered friends, wherever they may roam!”

Yellow and green budgie held in a person's hand after being rescued
The RSPCA has urged anyone who thinks Budge Lightyear is their pet to contact the charity (RSPCA/PA)

Malika Andress, from the National Space Centre, thanked the RSPCA for rescuing the budgie.

She said: “We cannot thank RSPCA staff enough for their help with Budge Lightyear, who was found by a visitor in our car park.

“We got excellent advice on the phone on how to make Budge comfortable in the short term, and then a member of the local team was able to get to us really swiftly to pick them up.

“Our team rallied round to ensure Budge enjoyed their time with us but, despite being scientists, engineers, educators and specialists in our field, looking after budgies is outside our expertise – we know a lot about other flying things.”

Anyone who believes Budge Lightyear is their pet should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.