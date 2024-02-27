Second arrest made in murder investigation following arson attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second arrest made in murder investigation following arson attack

By Press Association
The scene of a fatal house fire in Streatham, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A second arrest has been made as part of a murder investigation into a fatal arson attack.

The blaze broke out at a house that is divided into bedsits in Streatham, south London, after 7pm on Sunday, where officers found a 49-year-old man dead.

A 34-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours said that different people come and go from the house, with one, who did not want to be named, describing the scene on Sunday as “chaos”.

“It was just so busy. All the neighbours out on the street, people screaming, children crying and so frightened,” they said.

“There were just plumes of black smoke and fire engines, it felt like chaos. So different from the quiet street we’re used to.”

Fatal house fire – Streatham
A forensic officer carries out investigations at the scene of a fatal house fire in Streatham (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said on Monday that detectives had spent the day gathering CCTV footage.

She went on: “The scene of the fire has undergone extensive forensic examination to help us understand how the fire started.

“I would ask anyone in the area who saw any activity on Sunday evening around 6.45pm in Glenister Park Road, between Drakewood Road and Streatham Vale, or has information about the incident, to come forward immediately.

“We understand that such a tragic incident will cause concern among the wider community, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and we have arranged for additional patrols in the area over the coming days to help provide reassurance.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5631/25Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.