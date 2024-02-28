‘We have lost faith in police bosses’, families of Nottingham attack victims say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We have lost faith in police bosses’, families of Nottingham attack victims say

By Press Association
There have been calls for Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell to step aside while allegations of failings are investigated (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The mother of one of Valdo Calocane’s victims says she has “lost faith” in Nottinghamshire Police’s leadership and called for the chief constable to step aside while allegations of failings are investigated.

Emma Webber raised concerns after it emerged the son of the force’s boss Kate Meynell was among members of a police WhatsApp group in which graphic details were posted about the killings in Nottingham last year.

The force is being investigated by both the police watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and the College of Policing after coming under fire over its handling of the case.

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after carrying out the attacks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Mrs Webber, whose 19-year-old son Barnaby was among those killed, told the PA news agency: “Kate Meynell has told us her communication with the families has been, and will be, transparent and open.

“Sadly, this is very far from the case, and as such we have lost faith and respect for Nottinghamshire Police leadership.

“We have had in writing that no further answers to our questions will be forthcoming and, therefore, we agree that it may be preferable that during the investigations of the IOPC and College of Policing she steps aside, certainly for interactions with the families of the Nottingham attacks.”

Mrs Webber said the families had concerns about the personal conduct of the chief constable and her judgment in the matter, as well as those of assistant chief constable Rob Griffin and the senior investigating officer in the case, Leigh Sanders.

The families believe there have been “grievous failings in both the management of this investigation and also in alarming failures and missed opportunities in previous contact with Calocane”, she said.

“We wish to ensure a thorough investigation takes place on all aspects of these areas. And if our fears are founded then it must be the case that full individual and organisational accountability happens as a result,” Mrs Webber added.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar died in the attacks (Family handouts/Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The force said it was unable to comment while the probes continued.

The IOPC is still in the process of outlining the scope of its investigation so it is not yet known whether Ms Meynell’s conduct will be considered as part of the probe.

“We will be speaking with the families soon about their allegations before we finalise the terms of reference for our inquiries,” an IOPC spokesman said.

Earlier this week the families said they “will not be silenced” and accused the force of trying to “gag” the press in a bid to stop details of failings being made public.

A force investigation found 11 members of staff viewed material about the case without any legitimate reason for doing so. Three faced disciplinary action but eight were instead handed “performance interventions”.

Last week, Ms Meynell said she was “horrified” after one of her officers viewed bodycam footage showing the aftermath of the attacks. The special constable was sacked in December.

Meanwhile, police constable Matthew Gell was given a final written warning after a misconduct hearing in January found he breached confidentiality standards after sharing information about the case in a text message.

Another staff member is also due to face misconduct proceedings.

Barnaby Webber’s mother Emma Webber and other relatives of victims have raised concerns about the handling of the Valdo Calocane case (Jacob King/PA)

In a statement the families described the language used by Pc Gell in the WhatsApp group as “abhorrent and unforgivable”.

They said they were told that the “son of the chief constable was in the WhatsApp group although he had not been found to have partaken in the discussion” and accused Ms Meynell of later refusing to answer further questions about the WhatsApp group.

The chief constable also “denied” Mrs Webber the chance to tell the officers involved in the group “how the unprofessional and cruel language used has hurt the families even more”, the statement claimed.

Asked if he was concerned about the force’s conduct, after the families wrote to him about the case, Home Secretary James Cleverly told PA he supported the IOPC investigation and the “formal assessment” of the force’s performance should take place “without my comments or intervention”.

“I’ve met the families, I know how strongly they feel about this. I know that they are very dignified in their response to these tragic circumstances. But I want to let the IOPC do its work,” he said during a trip to the US.

Last week, Ms Meynell insisted the force had taken disciplinary matters “extremely seriously”, adding: “There’s lots of things I can’t say. And that’s not because I don’t want to, it’s because there’s the ongoing reviews into what happened.”

Nottinghamshire Police said: “The family have raised a number of concerns and the appropriate way for these to be resolved is through the ongoing independent investigation by the IOPC as well as the review by the College of Policing.

“Commenting further could prejudice these investigations.

“We have written to the families of all of those affected by this horrific crime and offered to meet them.”

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death university students Mr Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, as well as school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

He admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates, after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue murder charges, prompting an outcry of anger from his victims’ relatives.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis has confirmed she will ask the Court of Appeal to review the sentence.

A series of other investigations into the actions of prosecutors and mental health staff also continues.

The Government previously said it had not ruled out launching a public inquiry to consider claims of missed opportunities to stop Calocane before the killings amid calls for a wider investigation, but so far one has not been announced.