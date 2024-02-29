Constance Marten’s baby could have died from the cold or co-sleeping, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Constance Marten’s baby could have died from the cold or co-sleeping, court told

By Press Association
CCTV footage of Constance Marten holding baby Victoria in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
CCTV footage of Constance Marten holding baby Victoria in East Ham, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten’s baby could have died from the cold or co-sleeping, a pathologist has said.

Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are accused over the death of their newborn daughter Victoria while they were on the run from authorities last year.

They allegedly lived in a tent off-grid on the South Downs in a bid to keep Victoria, after their four other children were taken into care.

Days after they were arrested last February, Victoria was found dead inside a Lidl bag for life in an allotment shed in Brighton, East Sussex.

Mark Gordon court case
A shed in Lower Roedale Allotments, East Sussex, where a Lidl bag was found which contained the body of a missing baby Victoria (Met Police/PA)

Dr Nat Cary told the Old Bailey on Thursday that baby Victoria was wearing just a nappy and had signs of “significant decomposition” when he examined her.

He told jurors that wintry temperatures slowed down the rate of decomposition but the condition of the body meant Victoria had not died recently.

Dr Cary said the post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “unascertained”.

He said there were no signs of head injury, natural disease, congenital abnormalities, or any injuries consistent with an assault or constraint of the child.

Asked to consider possible reasons for Victoria’s death in relation to the facts of the case, Dr Cary said: “A number of causes have been ruled out.

“Really when you start to take into account the circumstances – which is really a matter for the jury – hypothermia, being out in a cold environment, is a very important cause of death.

“The other would be co-sleeping – sharing facilities with another person where overheating may apply or rebreathing, breathing in expired air.

“It is fair to say none of that is provable. You cannot do a blood test.”

Another possibility was obstruction of breathing, he said: “At this stage it is very easy to impair breathing without any obvious signs in post-mortem examination.”

Mark Gordon court case
A court artist sketch of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon at the Old Bailey, London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Cross-examining for Marten, Francis FitzGibbon KC raised a circumstance in which a child died when a mother fell asleep while feeding.

He said: “I’m not talking here about a policy, a plan of putting a baby down in a bed next to mother.

“I’m talking about mother feeding baby, drops off, exhausted, wakes up and baby has died.

“That’s a phenomenon that can occur anywhere with a tired breast-feeding mother.”

Dr Cary agreed that possibility could not be excluded.

Mr FitzGibbon said: “You cannot determine when the baby died.”

The pathologist replied: “I cannot.”

John Femi-Ola KC, for Gordon, highlighted there were no signs of violence on Victoria’s body. The witness agreed.

Previously, the court has heard that Marten told police Victoria had died after she fell asleep in a tent while holding her under her jacket.

According to facts agreed between the parties, she had previously been warned by social workers of the risks of falling asleep with the baby on her and that a tent would be “wholly inappropriate for a baby to live in”.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.