Harry Dunn’s parents hold ‘much harder’ second funeral after remains find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry Dunn’s parents hold ‘much harder’ second funeral after remains find

By Press Association
The family of Harry Dunn attending his second funeral, at Banbury Crematorium in Oxfordshire (Jacob King/PA)
The family of Harry Dunn attending his second funeral, at Banbury Crematorium in Oxfordshire (Jacob King/PA)

The emotional parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said holding a second funeral for their son was “much harder” than the first time.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall and their partners Bruce Charles and Tracey Dunn, attended a private service on Friday after remains were found on his clothing and returned to funeral directors last month.

Mrs Charles told the PA news agency the second funeral service had “retraumatised” the family, adding that the “pain is extremely deep-rooted”.

Harry Dunn death
Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and his twin brother Niall Dunn attending his second funeral on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

The Dunn family spent more than three years campaigning for US citizen Anne Sacoolas to face a UK court – a fight that saw the teenager’s parents change laws and secure a meeting with former US president Donald Trump at the White House.

The 19-year-old’s killer, described by her own lawyer as an employee of the US State Department, was flown out of the UK on the orders of her country’s government, after she collided with Mr Dunn’s motorbike while driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in August 2019.

Diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by Mr Trump’s administration, and she was able to leave the country 19 days after the crash.

Sacoolas appeared before a High Court judge at the Old Bailey via video-link in December 2022, where she was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Northamptonshire Police said Harry’s clothing, bike and helmet were removed from the crash site and as they were examined to repatriate them to the family, human remains were discovered on the clothing.

Det Chief Supt Emma James said she would be meeting the family in the coming days to “ensure complete transparency”.

Speaking after the service at Banbury Crematorium, Harry’s father said he hoped it was the last time he would have to say goodbye to his son.

He told PA: “It breaks you still every time when this comes.

“You think you’re moving forwards, moving on with your life, but you just can’t do it – it just seems to kick you again and again.

“Hopefully now I’ve said my last goodbye to my son and we can move forward with this part of it – hopefully now he can be at peace, at rest.

“Only my son could have two funerals.”

Mrs Charles said the short 15-minute service they held for Harry had a picture of the large numbers of people who had attended his first funeral displayed on a screen.

She said: “It was worse than last time I think – not numb this time, not in shock any more.

“The pain is extremely deep-rooted, more than you could ever really comprehend, and you wouldn’t want anyone to be able to comprehend.

Harry Dunn death
Mrs Charles said the situation had ‘retraumatised’ the family (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m weirdly glad we’ve had the opportunity to do it, because of the rumours that were flying round last time – that Anne Sacoolas had fled and we didn’t know how to deal with that back on September 18 2019.

“I’m angry at what’s happened, today.

“But me being the person that I am, trying to find the positives, I’m glad we had the opportunity today to do it our way and go and have our family time now, just the few of us, and remember him in the way we want to remember him without worrying about what people were saying to us that afternoon.

“Little did we know four-and-a-half years ago we had all of what we’ve been through to come.

“Today is very much about the fact we’ve ridden those storms and this is another terrific storm that we’re riding and we’ll get the answers we need and we’ll come out the other side.”

Mr Dunn also said the second funeral was “much harder” than the first.

He said: “It was much harder this time.

“First time around we were just numb still from what we were going through at the time.

Harry Dunn death
Harry was killed when Anne Sacoolas’s Volvo crashed into his motorbike while she was driving on the wrong side of the road in August 2019 (Family handout/PA)

“After the realisation four-and-a-half years on, that was quite hard to go through that.

“I don’t know what else to say really, it just keeps giving this situation we’re in – we just never seem to get to the end of it.”

Mrs Charles added: “It retraumatises, without a doubt, of course it does.

“Being back in a place like this – you never think you’re going to come here twice for the same loved one – so when it’s your son I don’t think it can be any worse.

“So yes, it retraumatises but we’re glad of the knowledge we’ve got since the first time and it’s made us stronger as a family, stronger in ourselves as people and there’s nothing now we can be faced with that we can’t come out the other side of.

“Every hurdle we get given, everything we stumble across and everything we seemingly keep finding out that can be beyond your wildest thoughts – it’s phased me at the moment but it won’t phase us in the long run.”

“The big screen had a photograph of the trail of motorbikes, so that was of paramount importance to us, to know that the biking family were also with us today, even though some of them may not know… it was important for us to have the biking family up there on screen just to know that they are still there.

“But today otherwise was very much, personally, just for us.”