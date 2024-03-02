Welsh police sergeant says it was ‘great’ to meet Rob McElhenney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh police sergeant says it was ‘great’ to meet Rob McElhenney

By Press Association
Detective Constable James Moult, Rob McElhenney and Sgt Dave Smith (Wrexham Police FC/PA)
A Welsh police sergeant has said it felt “great” to meet Rob McElhenney in person and thank him for the support he has shown to fundraisers he has set up over the past year.

Wrexham AFC, which is co-owned by McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, is to play Accrington on Saturday afternoon.

Sgt Dave Smith, from North Wales Police, who was on duty on Saturday, got to meet the actor for the first time.

Sgt Smith plays as part of Wrexham Police FC, which is made up of members of North Wales Police who play off-duty, to support charitable causes.

Over the past year, the celebrity Wrexham AFC owners have donated close to £20,000 to fundraisers set up or publicised by Wrexham Police FC.

Fundraising screengrab
Wrexham AFC’s celebrity owners have donated thousands to the fundraisers (Wrexham Police FC/PA)

Most recently, they donated £10,000 to a fundraiser in aid of the family of a four-year-old called Louis Perrin, who was born with a rare genetic variant of the TUBA1A gene which causes him to have painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Sgt Smith, 37, told the PA news agency: “It was great to meet Rob.

“He’s currently filming in Wrexham before the game today and we saw him in the city centre and it was just an opportunity to thank him really for the support he has given Wrexham Police FC and Louis’ family, which will make a big difference.

“He and Ryan have also done so much for the Wrexham community as a whole really and they’ve made a significant difference to quite a lot of people in Wrexham.”

He added that McElhenney said that Wrexham Police FC is doing an “amazing job” and to “keep it up”.

Wrexham Police FC is to play a charity football match against North Wales Dragons on March 23 to raise funds for the Perrin family.

More information can be found on their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/wrexham-police-fc-help4louis.