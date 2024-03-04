Cadbury marks 200 years with recreation of first shop using 667 chocolate bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cadbury marks 200 years with recreation of first shop using 667 chocolate bars

By Press Association
Cadbury World have unveiled a recreation of the original 1824 Bull Street shop made purely out of Cadbury chocolate (Cadbury World/PA)
Cadbury World have unveiled a recreation of the original 1824 Bull Street shop made purely out of Cadbury chocolate (Cadbury World/PA)

Cadbury’s first shop has been recreated using more than 600 bars of Dairy Milk to mark the company’s 200th anniversary.

In 1824, John Cadbury opened the first Cadbury shop at 93 Bull Street in Birmingham, complete with plate glass windows with mahogany frames, which he was said to have cleaned every day.

This feature and a front door similar to the original have been replicated by chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks from Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham.

Cadbury turning 200 years old
With 200 years of Cadbury this year, the Cadbury World attraction in Bournville, Birmingham is celebrating the history of Cadbury and commemorating where it all began (Cadbury World/PA)

They took five days to craft every element of the creation, which is 85cm tall and weighs 30kg – the equivalent of 667 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

Other components include 43 individually wrapped miniature versions of the original Dairy Milk bars in the shop window.

White and milk chocolate were used to piece together the creamy creation.

Colin Pitt, education and heritage centre manager at Cadbury World, said: “We are always so impressed by the stunning creations our chocolatiers create here at Cadbury World, and with such an important milestone year for the brand, this one had to be extra special.

Cadbury turning 200 years old
43 individually wrapped miniature recreations of the original Cadbury Dairy Milk bars in the shop window have been recreated (Cadbury World/PA)

“We’re proud of the Cadbury story and guests of all ages really enjoy learning the heritage of the brand here at the attraction, so what better way to honour the 200 years of Cadbury than with a throwback to where it all began, the Bull Street shop.”

The creation will be on display to coincide with the reopening of the improved Bournville Experience.

The changes are part of an ongoing £8 million investment by Merlin Entertainments and guests will have the chance to explore the Gill Cocks collection, which contains more than 1,000 pieces of Cadbury memorabilia.