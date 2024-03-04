Nikki Haley wins first 2024 Republican primary in District of Columbia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nikki Haley wins first 2024 Republican primary in District of Columbia

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (Reba Saldanha/AP)
Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (Reba Saldanha/AP)

Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, marking her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Her victory on Sunday at least temporarily halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the Republican voting contests, although the former president is bound to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.

Despite her early losses, Mrs Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win.

Following last week’s loss in her home state of South Carolina, Mrs Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Mr Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.

Election 2024 Haley
Buttons promoting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley (Reba Saldanha/AP)

The Associated Press declared Mrs Haley the winner on Sunday night after DC Republican Party officials released the results.

Washington is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the nation, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans in the city.

Democrat Joe Biden won the district in the 2020 general election with 92% of the vote.

Mrs Haley held a rally in the nation’s capital on Friday before heading back to North Carolina and a series of states holding Super Tuesday primaries.

She joked with more than 100 supporters inside a hotel ballroom, “who says there’s no Republicans in DC, come on”.

“We’re trying to make sure that we touch every hand that we can and speak to every person,” Mrs Haley said.

As she gave her standard campaign speech, criticising Mr Trump for running up the federal deficit, one rallygoer said: “He cannot win a general election. It’s madness.”

That prompted agreement from Mrs Haley, who argues that she can deny Mr Biden a second term but Mr Trump will not be able to.