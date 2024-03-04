Police cordon off business premises in ‘hazmat incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police cordon off business premises in ‘hazmat incident’

By Press Association
Emergency services are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Emergency services are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have placed a cordon around a business site following reports of a “hazmat incident”.

Emergency services, including fire and ambulance crews, are at the scene in Trafford Park, Stretford, Greater Manchester.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it followed its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources following reports of a chemical leak.

No injuries have been reported and everyone at the business, based in Tenax Road, has been accounted for, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

In a statement, GMP said: “At around 9am today GMP received reports of a hazmat incident at a business premises on Tenax Road in Trafford Park.

“Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.

“There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for.

“A 300m cordon is currently in place, with residents and business being advised on health grounds to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

“A number of surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution.”

In a statement, NWAS said: “Following reports of a chemical leak at an industrial site on Tenax Road, North West Ambulance Service enacted its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources to the scene. This includes its hazardous area response team and operational commanders.

“Very quickly, we have been able to account for all potential patients, assessing more than a dozen people. Nobody has required further treatment.”