What is Super Tuesday and why is it different this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What is Super Tuesday and why is it different this year?

By Press Association
Envelopes containing ballots at a voting centre in San Francisco (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Envelopes containing ballots at a voting centre in San Francisco (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

It’s almost Super Tuesday when US voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries.

Here’s why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

– What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is traditionally the biggest day in the US for primary elections and caucuses before the actual Election Day in November.

Until now, only one or two states have held primaries or caucuses on the same day.

This Tuesday, voters in 16 different states and one territory will be choosing who they want to run for president.

Some states are also choosing who should run for governor or senator for their state, as well as some district attorneys.

Just as Thanksgiving is usually the fourth Thursday in November, Super Tuesday is almost always the first Tuesday in March.

– What happens on Super Tuesday?

Democrats and Republicans vote on who they want to run for president and other offices. Once those votes are tallied, delegates are awarded.

Delegates are people chosen to represent their community at their political party’s presidential nominating convention.

They are the ones who actually select the candidate to represent their party on the November ballot.

Candidates need to win a majority of them to pick up their party’s nomination.

And no other date has more of those delegates at stake than Super Tuesday.

On the Republican side, 854 of 2,429 delegates — more than 35% — are up for grabs. About 36%, or 1,420 delegates, are in play for the Democrats.

Nobody will become the presumptive nominee after Tuesday’s primaries.

But President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to get close.

Election 2024 Super Tuesday
(Left to right) President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (AP)

– Why is this Super Tuesday different?

Normally, it is a big deal that can make or break a candidate.

For example, in 2020, Mr Biden was basically counted out of the race after dismal showings in early primaries. Then he won the South Carolina primary.

A few days later, he mounted a swift and stunning comeback on Super Tuesday that really gave everyone a jolt.

He ran the board, winning 10 of the 14 states. Other candidates dropped out of the race after his wins.

This year there’s not much of a chance for a surprise.

Mr Biden is the incumbent and the only major candidate for the Democrats. He faces only token opposition.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump has won nearly every primary so far and is expected to win big on Tuesday, too.

– Is it a foregone conclusion?

We know already that Mr Biden and Mr Trump are the front-runners. So it seems likely that the trend will continue.

There’s always the possibility of an upset.

Nikki Haley is still in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee, and she won the District of Columbia primary.

But she’s facing tough contests in states where she’s struggled to win support.

US Republicans
(PA Graphics)

So it doesn’t look good for her. Mr Biden is far and away leading over Democratic challengers Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

But even though we might think we know what will happen, neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden will be able to claim the “presumptive nominee” title yet.

The earliest that could happen is March 12 for Mr Trump and March 19 for Mr Biden.

– Are there important state races to watch on Super Tuesday?

The highest-profile state race in California is the one to succeed the late Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, who died last year.

There’s a crowded field of candidates that includes Democratic representatives Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball star.

There are two primary elections on the ballot to replace Feinstein. One is to fill the remaining months of her current term and the other is for a full six-year term starting in January 2025.

California has a “top-two” primary system in which all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party, and the top two finishers advance to the general election.