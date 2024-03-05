Arsonist admits setting fire to Tory MP’s shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arsonist admits setting fire to Tory MP’s shed

By Press Association
Mike Freer (UK PArliament/PA)
A man has admitted setting fire to a shed belonging to Conservative MP Mike Freer – but denied it was politically motivated.

Paul Harwood, 42, was charged over a fire last Christmas Eve at the MP’s constituency office in Ballards Lane, north Finchley, north London.

The defendant, who lives in Ballards Lane, was also charged over another arson attack on a bin at the rear of a property in Long Lane, Finchley, on the same night.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link and pleaded guilty to two charges of arson.

The charge relating to the MP stated that on December 24 2023 he “damaged by fire to a shed…belonging to Mike Freer intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged and being reckless as to whether life to others would be endangered”.

The other charge stated that he without “lawful excuse…damaged by fire a bin belonging to another…intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether property was damaged”.

Harwood’s barrister Tim Williams submitted that the offences were “not in any way politically motivated or targeted”.

A second defendant, Zara Kasory, 32, of Woodhouse Road, north Finchley, denied the same charges and faces trial at Harrow Crown Court on July 1.

Judge John Lodge set a further hearing for March 12 and remanded the defendants into custody.

Mr Freer, 63, was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Ministry of Justice on 20 September 2022.

He served as minister for exports and minister for equalities between September 2021 and 6 July 2022.

He was first elected as MP for Finchley and Golders Green in May 2010.