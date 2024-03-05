Osteoporosis risk ‘smaller among people living in leafy neighbourhoods’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Osteoporosis risk ‘smaller among people living in leafy neighbourhoods’

By Press Association
People who live in leafy areas may be less likely to develop osteoporosis, according to a new study (PA)
People who live in “leafy” areas may be less likely to develop a condition which causes bones to become weak and more prone to breaks, according to a new study.

Osteoporosis weakens bones, which makes them fragile and more likely to fracture.

Now a new study has found that living in greener areas is associated with higher bone density and a decreased risk of developing osteoporosis.

Researchers said that lower air pollution in green neighbourhoods could be a contributory factor.

But they point out that osteoporosis is a “complex disease” which is caused by both genetic and environmental factors.

The research, published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, examined data on almost 400,000 people taking part in the UK Biobank study.

As part of the long-term study, researchers have collected data on people’s “greenness exposure” which is measured by a commonly used tool, called a normalised difference vegetation index, which uses satellite imagery to determine the amount of green space in their residential area.

The Biobank study also provides data on a number of health outcomes including whether or not people have or develop certain illnesses – such as osteoporosis – and their bone mineral density (BMD) estimates.

Researchers also took into account the genetic risk scores of people involved in the study.

People in the study had an average age of 56 and they were followed up for an average of 12 years.

During the follow-up period some 9,307 people were diagnosed with osteoporosis.

Statistical analysis revealed that people in greener neighbourhoods had “increased bone strength” and were less likely to develop osteoporosis during the follow-up period.

“Our study employed a large nationwide prospective cohort study to examine the association between residential greenness and bone health,” the researchers from Central South University in Changsha, China, wrote.

“The findings from this study present the first evidence indicating that residential greenness is associated with higher BMD and a decreased risk of developing osteoporosis.”

They said that the association between greenness and osteoporosis was found to be “partially mediated by air pollution”.

Previous studies have shown that exposure to air pollution can disrupt bones through vitamin D deficiency, hormone disruption, inflammation and “oxidative stress”, they added.

The team also point out that people who live in greener neighbourhoods have more opportunities to exercise, which could also play a role in reducing a person’s risk of developing osteoporosis.

The authors said that the impacts of greenness on osteoporosis also appeared to be more evident in individuals with low genetic risk.

Commenting on the study, Sarah Leyland, clinical advisor at the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), said: “The ROS welcomes research such as this that explores the potential relationship between our environment and risks of osteoporosis and fractures – problems set to increase dramatically with our ageing population.

“Sadly, this study doesn’t provide any conclusive evidence that green spaces improve bone health.

“But access to open spaces to keep active and exercise will certainly help ensure we build and keep strong bones throughout our lives.”