‘World’s oldest fossil forest’ discovered in cliffs on south coast of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘World’s oldest fossil forest’ discovered in cliffs on south coast of England

By Press Association
The ancient plants – called Calamophyton – would have been ‘prototypes’ of modern-day trees (Peter Giesen/Christopher Berry/University of Cambridge/PA)
The ancient plants – called Calamophyton – would have been ‘prototypes’ of modern-day trees (Peter Giesen/Christopher Berry/University of Cambridge/PA)

Scientists have uncovered what they believe to be the world’s oldest fossil forest – dating back 390 million years – in the high sandstone cliffs along the Devon and Somerset coast.

The fossilised trees are palm-like in appearance but would have had thin trunks with hollow centres, researchers say.

The remains were discovered in the Hangman Sandstone Formation near Minehead, close to a Butlin’s holiday camp.

This fossil forest is around four million years older than the previous record holder – found in a sandstone quarry in the town of Cairo in New York State.

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Cardiff said these ancient plants – called Calamophyton – would have been “prototypes” of modern-day trees.

They would also have been quite short, somewhere between two and four metres tall, with branches covered in hundreds of twig-like structures instead of leaves.

Professor Neil Davies, from Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences, said: “This was a pretty weird forest – not like any forest you would see today.

Ancient plant twigs from what is thought to be the world's oldest fossil forest
The trees would have been quite short, with branches covered in hundreds of twig-like structures instead of leaves (Christopher Berry/Cardiff University/PA)

“There wasn’t any undergrowth to speak of and grass hadn’t yet appeared, but there were lots of twigs dropped by these densely packed trees, which had a big effect on the landscape.”

The forest belongs to a geological time period known as the Devonian Period, between 419 million and 358 million years ago.

It was a time when marine animals started to diversify and seed-bearing plants first appeared.

Prof Davies said: “The Devonian period fundamentally changed life on Earth.

Ripple marks on the floor of the ancient fossil forest
Ripple marks were observed on the floor of the ancient fossil forest (Neil Davies/University of Cambridge/PA)

“It also changed how water and land interacted with each other, since trees and other plants helped stabilise sediment through their root systems, but little is known about the very earliest forests.”

Alongside fossilised plants, the team also identified plant debris, fossilised tree logs and traces of roots – all preserved within the sandstone.

Dr Christopher Berry, from Cardiff’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said: “When I first saw pictures of the tree trunks, I immediately knew what they were, based on 30 years of studying this type of tree worldwide.

“It was amazing to see them so near to home.

The sandstone cliffs in southwest England where scientists discovered the world's oldest fossil forest
The fossil forest was discovered by scientists in sandstone cliffs along the Devon and Somerset coast (Neil Davies/University of Cambridge/PA)

“But the most revealing insight comes from seeing, for the first time, these trees in the positions where they grew.”

Scientists had previously assumed this stretch of coast in south-west England did not contain significant plant fossils.

But the researchers now say their findings, published in the Journal of the Geological Society, show how ancient trees helped stabilise riverbanks and coastlines hundreds of millions of years ago.

Prof Davies said: “The evidence contained in these fossils preserves a key stage in Earth’s development, when rivers started to operate in a fundamentally different way than they had before, becoming the great erosive force they are today.

“People sometimes think that British rocks have been looked at enough, but this shows that revisiting them can yield important new discoveries.”