Rust armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting on set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rust armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting on set

By Press Association
Rust movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed talks with her lawyer Jason Bowles, right, and her defence team (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)
Rust movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed talks with her lawyer Jason Bowles, right, and her defence team (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

A film set weapons armourer who loaded a gun for US actor Alec Baldwin which fired and killed a cinematographer has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty after a two-week trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, following the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

Prosecutors alleged Gutierrez-Reed unknowingly brought live ammunition on to the set, at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, and gun safety protocols that might have detected the live rounds had been disregarded.

Baldwin Set Shooting
Rust movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed during her involuntary manslaughter trial (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

Defence lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed described her as an easy scapegoat, adding that problems on the film set extended beyond her control, including alleging the mishandling of weapons by Baldwin.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a 5,000 dollar (£3,900) fine.

Baldwin is scheduled to stand trial in July on a charge of involuntary manslaughter after he was re-charged in January. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

The lead actor and co-producer of the film was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The actor previously said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

Baldwin Set Shooting
Santa Fe County Deputy Levi Abeyta, left, watches as firearms expert for the defence Frank Koucky III demonstrates how to uncock a gun like the one used on the set of the movie Rust (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

He was initially charged in January 2023, but those charges were formally dismissed three months later.

Earlier in January 2024, special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe after receiving a new analysis of the gun, and Baldwin was re-charged.

The indictment accuses Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm, and an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter “without due caution or circumspection”.

The filming of Rust resumed last year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower Matthew Hutchins that made him an executive producer.