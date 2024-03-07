Model’s boyfriend heard ‘screams for help’ on phone as ex-partner ‘beat’ her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Model’s boyfriend heard ‘screams for help’ on phone as ex-partner ‘beat’ her

By Press Association
Chloe Othen claims she was assaulted (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The boyfriend of a model who claims her ex-partner bit and beat her in his Knightsbridge flat told police he heard her “screaming for help” on the phone, a court heard.

Instagram influencer Chloe Othen, 33, says she was punched in the head 30 times, strangled and dragged along the floor by her hair by Ricky Lawrence, 32.

Lawrence is also accused of biting Ms Othen, taking her phone and stopping her from leaving his flat in Hans Crescent, after a text message row in the early hours of October 15 2022.

Ricky Lawrence is on trial at Nightingale Crown Court in Holborn, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The businessman and Ms Othen had been in a relationship earlier in 2022, but were still been sleeping together despite the model having a new boyfriend, Bora Guccuk, at the time, a trial at Nightingale Crown Court in Holborn, central London, has heard.

On Thursday, jeweller Mr Guccuk told jurors he called Ms Othen’s phone on the morning of the alleged assault because he was worried about her, but Lawrence answered and threatened them both.

He alleged: “(Lawrence) told me, ‘she’s here if you want to come and get her, I’ll kill you both and stab you in the neck’.

“I could hear Chloe in the background screaming ‘he’s going to kill me’”.

In a number of calls to police, played to the jury, Mr Guccuk said he heard “chaotic” and “hysterical” screams from Ms Othen in the background.

Mr Guccuk told the phone operator: “My girlfriend is being held by her ex-boyfriend against her will in his place right now, she is screaming for help.”

The witness also said: “He is violent, very violent, he stalked her.”

Mr Guccuk told the court Ms Othen was in a “really bad state” and “covered in bruises, bleeding and crying”, claiming she did not want to go back to his house in Kensington because Lawrence knew where he lived.

Tony Wyatt, defending, asked Mr Guccuk if he was jealous of the model’s sexual relationship with Lawrence, to which he replied: “No.”

Mr Wyatt also accused Mr Guccuk of losing his temper and assaulting Ms Othen that morning, which the witness denied and said: “Absolutely ridiculous.”

Mr Guccuk claimed Lawrence “battered, bit and bashed” the model.

He said to the defence barrister: “The person on trial here is Ricky Lawrence, the fact you’re trying to turn this on me must sound ridiculous to the jury.”

Lawrence denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the trial continues.