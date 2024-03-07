Police appeal for help to find potential witness to fatal stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal for help to find potential witness to fatal stabbing

By Press Association
Police say the pictured man was in the same area as the stabbing (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Police have launched a witness appeal to identify a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Bristol earlier this week.

Avon and Somerset Police released an image of the man who they believe was in the St Pauls area of the city where the incident happened on Tuesday and may have information.

The man was wearing black clothes, riding a dark-coloured bike and carrying a large, blue, food delivery bag.

A 30-year-old man died after suffering a stab wound in an altercation at the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road on Tuesday evening.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The death follows the fatal stabbings in February of Darrian Williams, 16, in the Easton area; and Mason Rist, 15; and 16-year-old Max Dixon in Knowle West in January.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, said: “Our investigation into Tuesday’s incident and the circumstances surrounding it is now well underway.

“We believe this man may have information which could prove crucial and we would urge him to come forward and speak to us.

“I’d also like to stress that we do not believe this man has had any involvement in the incident.”

Anyone who knows the pictured man or has any information which could help has been asked to call 101 and quote reference 5224057887.