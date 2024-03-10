Why always us? Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans another decision going against Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why always us? Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans another decision going against Forest

By Press Association
Nuno Espirito Santo cut a frustrated figure once again at the Amex Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo demanded to know ‘why always us?’ as he ranted about Nottingham Forest repeatedly being on the end of refereeing errors following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton.

Forest boss Nuno bemoaned the standard of Premier League officiating after Seagulls midfielder Jakub Moder escaped with just a booking for a studs-up lunge on Neco Williams.

The Portuguese is fed up of receiving apologies for mistakes made by match officials on the back of a string of high-profile incidents going against his relegation-threatened side.

“It’s a red card,” he said of Moder’s 67th-minute challenge. “It’s a serious mistake.

“We don’t know how the game will end but today in football having an extra player on the pitch makes a big difference.

“We were on top of the game, we were dominant, we were creating problems for Brighton and it’s a bad decision of the VAR. I don’t judge only the referee.

“But I saw the image, it’s a clear red card and how can I continue? It’s week after week we receive them.

“They apologise to us, it doesn’t mean anything because it’s costing us and we are in a tough position.

“What’s going on? Why always us? Why?

“Go and see the shin of Neco Williams. He will not post it (on social media). But I tell you, it’s a red card. It’s so obvious.”

Moder received a yellow card from referee Michael Salisbury, a decision supported by VAR Craig Pawson, who concluded there was no case of serious foul play.

Liverpool last weekend snatched a late 1-0 win at the City Ground after Paul Tierney failed to award a dropped ball to Forest in an attacking area, having stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

Nuno also highlighted being denied penalties in last month’s 2-0 victory over West Ham and 3-2 loss to Newcastle to emphasise his ongoing frustration.

“Everybody is aware of the mistakes,” he said.

“I don’t know how many mistakes we have, it’s a lot. I’m trying to be honest and trying to keep myself calm and be respectful, but I think it’s enough.

“The press say (it’s because) of the result. No, no, no. We won against West Ham, they didn’t give us a penalty, a clear one. Why?

“Why (did) Paul Tierney give the possession to Liverpool? Why against Newcastle we had a penalty they didn’t give us?

“We don’t know how the games are going to finish, all these things, and I say it’s enough. Please someone tell me what’s going on.”

Struggling Forest remain three points above the drop zone following Andrew Omobamidele’s decisive first-half own goal at the Amex Stadium.

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno feels his club are paying a heavy price for a transitional period in refereeing.

“I arrived in England some years ago,” he said. “The referees (were) amazing.

“I understand that suddenly they lost a group of referees (who were) very strong, very experienced.

“And now, new referees, they are coming and they need time and sympathy to become better and judge better.

“But we don’t have time. We are professionals. We don’t have time.”

Brighton bounced back from Europa League embarrassment at the hands of Roma by scraping an unconvincing success.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi, whose side trail the Serie A club 4-0 ahead of Thursday’s last-16 second leg, said: “I’m very happy for the reaction.

“But I had not any doubt on the human qualities of my players. We played a good game, especially in the first 35 minutes.

“After our goal, we suffered more but we didn’t concede too many shots.

“And now we have to prepare the game with Roma. We have to play a serious game and then we will see.”