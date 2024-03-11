Baby charity issues safe sleep warning to parents after poll highlights risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Baby charity issues safe sleep warning to parents after poll highlights risks

By Press Association
The Lullaby Trust recommends babies are placed down to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface, with no loose bedding or padding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Lullaby Trust recommends babies are placed down to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface, with no loose bedding or padding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Parents are putting their babies at an increased risk of suffocation or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) by allowing them to sleep in bouncers or swings, a charity has warned.

A survey of 1,000 parents of babies under the age of one by The Lullaby Trust found 70% allowed their infant to sleep in a bouncer, 67% in a swing and 61% on a beanbag.

Some 8% of parents who responded left their baby in these items to sleep overnight.

Jenny Ward, chief executive of The Lullaby Trust, said: “Babies are safest sleeping on their back on a clear, flat, firm sleep surface, like a cot or Moses basket.

“This not only helps to reduce the risk of SIDS but also helps to keep a baby’s airway open and clear.”

Letting babies sleep in an inclined or sitting position make it easier for their heads to flop forward, leading to their delicate airways becoming restricted.

The trust recommends placing a baby down to sleep on their backs, and ensuring their face is clear, with no loose bedding or padded sides.

Ms Ward said products such as swings and bouncers are useful as long as the baby is awake and supervised.

“We know that babies can and do fall asleep in places not designed for them to sleep in.

“Many parents find products like baby bouncers and swings useful for when their baby is awake and supervised, but they are not suitable for babies to sleep in.”

According to the Lullaby Trust, SIDS claims the lives of around three babies per week every year.

The majority (89%) of deaths happen in the baby’s first six months of life.

Ms Ward added: “All parents must be made aware of how to protect their baby’s airway, especially when they’re asleep.

“If a baby falls asleep in an item that keeps them propped in a sitting position, like a swing or bouncer, it’s best to move them onto a clear, firm, flat surface to help keep their airway open.

“Even if a baby is awake, it’s still important to make sure their head is not tipped forwards and their nose and mouth are not covered to keep their airway clear and protect their breathing.”

The charity’s warning coincides with Safer Sleep Week, its national campaign which runs from March 11 to March 17.