Home News UK & World

In pictures: Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone lead stars at 2024 Oscars

By Press Association
Carey Mulligan was among stars walking the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP)
Stars including Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone and Jodie Foster descended on the Dolby Theatre Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards.

The Oscars was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, with Oppenheimer nominated for the most awards.

The star-studded ceremony marks the final major event on the awards season calendar.

Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Matthew McConaughey, left, and Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey, left, and Camila Alves (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Greta Lee
Greta Lee (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Regina King
Regina King (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Catherine O’Hara
Catherine O’Hara (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Ted Danson, left, and Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson, left, and Mary Steenburgen (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay (Richard Shotwell/AP)