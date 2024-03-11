In pictures: Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone lead stars at 2024 Oscars By Press Association March 11 2024, 12:39am March 11 2024, 12:39am Share In pictures: Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone lead stars at 2024 Oscars Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4918264/in-pictures-carey-mulligan-and-lily-gladstone-lead-stars-at-2024-oscars/ Copy Link Carey Mulligan was among stars walking the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP) Stars including Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone and Jodie Foster descended on the Dolby Theatre Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, with Oppenheimer nominated for the most awards. The star-studded ceremony marks the final major event on the awards season calendar. Carey Mulligan (Jordan Strauss/AP) Lily Gladstone (Jordan Strauss/AP) Jodie Foster (Jordan Strauss/AP) Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Jordan Strauss/AP) Matthew McConaughey, left, and Camila Alves (Jordan Strauss/AP) Greta Lee (Jordan Strauss/AP) Greta Gerwig (Richard Shotwell/AP) Regina King (Jordan Strauss/AP) Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/AP) Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth (Jordan Strauss/AP) Catherine O’Hara (Jordan Strauss/AP) Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/AP) Andrea Riseborough (Richard Shotwell/AP) Ted Danson, left, and Mary Steenburgen (Jordan Strauss/AP) Ava DuVernay (Richard Shotwell/AP)