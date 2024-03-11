Boris Johnson branded ‘scatty, incoherent and rambling’ in key pandemic meetings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson branded ‘scatty, incoherent and rambling’ in key pandemic meetings

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething, the Welsh health minister during the pandemic, gives evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in Cardiff (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Boris Johnson’s handling of key Covid meetings was “scatty, incoherent and rambling” an inquiry has heard.

Vaughan Gething, the Welsh health minister during the coronavirus pandemic, criticised the former prime minister’s handling of briefings, at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing on Monday.

Mr Gething, who is now the minister for the economy and running to be the next first minister of Wales, said that COBR meetings – cabinet briefings where the Covid response was discussed – were better handled by former UK health minister Matt Hancock.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson giving evidence in London, during the Covid inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

He made the comments in a written statement to the inquiry, which were read out by Tom Poole, lead counsel for the inquiry.

Mr Poole said: “When Matt Hancock chaired meetings of COBR there was administrative efficiency and it was a matter of regret that the same could not be said for the meetings chaired by Mr Johnson, who you describe as ‘scatty, incoherent and rambling’.”

Mr Gething told the hearing that “the identity (of the chair) really does matter”.

The former health minister also expressed frustration that papers for some meetings were shared with the devolved administrations only 15 to 20 minutes before they started meaning there was no time to prepare.

He also accepted that the Welsh government was not as prepared for a pandemic as it thought ahead of Covid-19.

“The preparation we thought we had didn’t stand up as well as we thought it would in those early weeks,” he said.

“The hindsight is of course that we weren’t as prepared as we could have been but also we weren’t as prepared as we thought we were.

“And I think that’s not just in Wales, that’s across the UK.

Previous hearings of the inquiry has heard that the Welsh government had found out it would be in charge of its own pandemic response just days before the first lockdown.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock leaving Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in December (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Gething also argued that if the Welsh government had known it would have started planning sooner.

He said: “Through March, even an extra day or two would have made a difference to your preparation.”

The hearing also heard that Mr Gething “made an error” during the first Welsh government cabinet meeting where Covid was discussed.

Unpublished minutes of a cabinet meeting show Mr Gething said there were no imported cases of Covid to the UK on February 25 2020.

He accepted that was an error at the inquiry, saying there had already been cases in the UK by that time and what he had meant to say was there were no cases in Wales.

He said: “I plainly made an error there, counsel, because in fact there had been plenty of imported cases by then.”

The inquiry opened with questions relating to Mr Gething’s WhatsApp messages from the pandemic period, which have been completely deleted.

He described their deletion as a “real embarrassment” and insisted they had been lost during a “security rebuild” and that he had spoken with the IT team at the Senedd on multiple occasions to attempt to get them back.

Members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group spoke outside the hearing.

They hit out at Mr Gething, saying: “Matt Hancock look like a strategic planning pandemic genius.”

Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees, who leads the group, said: “We all have to keep remembering that we are here today because thousands of people died in Wales because of these decisions.

“Today his responses were a word salad of waffle.

“In my opinion, he was not qualified to be health minister for Wales.

“He was meant to be in charge of protecting our loved ones and he just didn’t and my dad did not stand a chance along with all of our other loved ones.

“What’s most upsetting me is that there was zero acknowledgement of any mistakes.

“His arrogance of ‘we know best’ is just astonishing.”