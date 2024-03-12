Varadkar questions ‘wisdom’ of coalition TDs voting against referenda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Varadkar questions ‘wisdom’ of coalition TDs voting against referenda

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media outside the Boston Harbor Hotel (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has questioned the decision of Government politicians announcing they had not voted in favour of recent constitutional amendments.

Over the weekend, the Irish Government suffered major defeats to two proposed changes to the constitution relating to the definition of family and State recognition of women and carers.

The three coalition parties had campaigned in favour of the the amendments, but a number of Fianna Fail representatives have since said they voted against the Government in one or both of the referenda.

Mr Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael, said he had not spoken to Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin who is in Canada.

Speaking to reporters in Boston, he said he did not anticipate it would adversely affect relations between the coalition partners “in any way”.

However, Mr Varadkar added: “But you know, I would question why people would announce that they’re on the winning side, only after they realised who had won.

“I can understand how people in the privacy of the ballot box might vote in a particular way but I’m not really sure what the wisdom of it is.

“But, you know, they’re all elected in their own right, and they’re all grown ups and they’re all free to explain themselves.

“I don’t think I can do it for them.”

Mr Varadkar said it was the “full-time job” of Government TDs and Senators to have understood the issues in advance of the vote.

He added: “They had ample time and they are paid to do this.”