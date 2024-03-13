Guide Dogs charity issues appeal for volunteers with tattoos and facial hair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guide Dogs charity issues appeal for volunteers with tattoos and facial hair

By Press Association
Three prospective guide dog puppies enjoy playtime and socialisation (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Three prospective guide dog puppies enjoy playtime and socialisation (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has issued an appeal for volunteers with distinctive physical characterists, as research reveals almost two-thirds of dogs have reacted with fear or confusion to attributes they have not been exposed to before.

The charity said up to 1.2 million dogs in the UK have reacted to people’s facial hair, including beards and moustaches, while 1.08 million have reacted to people with facial piercings and tattoos.

In addition, 960,000 have shown sensitivity towards hairstyles such as mohawks, the charity has said.

Guide Dogs campaign
An eight-week-old prospective guide dog puppy enjoys playtime and socialisation with Suki (Fabio De Paola/PA)

In addition to people’s distinctive characteristics, floor cleaning tools like vacuums and mops, bicycles, and buggies also made the list of things puppies should be exposed to from a young age.

Moreover, clothing items such as oversized hats, people in high-visibility vests or jackets, and those in uniforms have also been observed to elicit reactions from dogs, as reported by their owners.

To ensure guide dogs are acclimated to the varied world they will encounter, the sight loss charity is sending a particular callout to people with distinctive characteristics, from beards and brightly coloured mohawks to facial piercings and tattoos.

The charity is looking for all kinds of people to volunteer, including cyclists, parents and pet dog owners, who are all able to expose the puppy to aspects of daily life like bikes and babies.

At a Guide Dogs socialisation event, nine Labrador-golden retriever cross and six black Labrador puppies, all eight weeks old, were introduced to people with some of the distinctive characteristics identified.

Guide Dogs campaign
A prospective guide dog puppy enjoys playtime with Keith (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The puppies enjoyed playtime and cuddles to create a positive association and prevent future fearfulness.

Guide Dogs head of puppy raising Haley Andrews has created a puppy socialisation checklist to ideally be completed in the first 16 weeks of puppies’ lives.

The list includes the puppy being introduced to people with beards or in uniform, loud household objects, children, and brought to a cafe or restaurant.

Ms Andrews said: “The goal of any owner is to have a dog who is comfortable and self-assured in all situations, and this can be achieved by giving puppies a strong bank of calm, positive experiences in early life and continuing them into adulthood.

“Rather than expose puppies to everything and everyone all the time, people should focus on bringing dogs into a variety of situations at a comfortable rate and helping them practise a calm, neutral response.”

Guide Dogs campaign
Prospective guide dogs puppies enjoy playtime and socialisation with Keith, Suki and Ket (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Puppy Raisers prepare a puppy for life as a guide dog, helping them through basic training and socialisation in a caring home for between 12 and 16 months.

The charity covers expenses – including training, food, and vet costs – with volunteers receiving expert guidance throughout.

With the projected increase of the visually impaired population in the UK set to rise to more than four million by 2050, Guide Dogs is seeking volunteers to help raise the next generation of guide dogs.

Facial hair has increased significantly in recent years in Britain, with more than half of men now saying they currently have a beard or moustache, up from 42% in 2016 and 37% in 2011.

Additionally, a quarter of the British public have tattoos, of which one in nine has at least one visible tattoo on their head, face, neck, forearms, wrists or hands.