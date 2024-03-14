Star Wars C-3PO head from actor Anthony Daniels sells for £660k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Star Wars C-3PO head from actor Anthony Daniels sells for £660k

By Press Association
Anthony Daniels with his C-3PO head (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Anthony Daniels with his C-3PO head (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A C-3PO head from the private collection of Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels has sold for 843,750 dollars (£660,000) at auction.

The light-up prop from 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return Of The Jedi, was sold as part of the Anthony Daniels Collection in Los Angeles.

Daniels, who played the droid in the Star Wars franchise, previously said he hoped the memorabilia would “find new homes where they will be displayed, respected and enjoyed by fans”.

Propstore auction
C-3PO’s head from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (Andy Matthews/PA)

Auction house Propstore said the head featured in “several scenes” in the film, directed by Richard Marquand and written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas.

The head was said to have been made of “very thin fibreglass”, composed of three separate parts that interlock and the eyes illuminate “when an internal switch is activated”, the auction house said.

The C-3PO head, which had an original price estimate of between 500,000 to 1,000,000 dollars (£391,000 to £782,000), had eight bids but it was unknown who placed the winning bid.

The auction house previously said the Star Wars droid “stands as one of the most recognisable cinema designs of all time”, describing it as “one of the most significant artefacts from the original Star Wars film to come to market”.

The head was featured in multiple scenes in Return Of The Jedi during the battle in Endor, “including when Luke reunites with the group after the speeder bike chase and as the Rebels scout out and approach the shield reactor”.