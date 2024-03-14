Man, 45, arrested in Portsmouth charged with people smuggling

A 45-year-old man suspected of smuggling hundreds of people by boats and lorries into the UK has been charged by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Ali Omar Karim was arrested in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Wednesday following an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group.

He has now been charged with people smuggling and money laundering and is to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later.

A NCA spokesman said: “A man arrested during an operation by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth yesterday (March 13) has been charged with people smuggling and money laundering offences.

“Ali Omar Karim was last night remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth magistrates.

“He was arrested as part of an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs.

“A second man arrested as part of the same investigation in Italy last month remains in custody as extradition proceedings continue.”