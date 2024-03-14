Annual terror arrests rise for first time in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Annual terror arrests rise for first time in six years

By Press Association
Home Office figures show police made 219 arrests in relation to alleged terrorism-related activity in Britain last year (Alamy/PA)
The number of terror suspects being arrested in a year has risen for the first time since 2017.

Home Office figures show police made 219 arrests in relation to alleged terrorism-related activity in Britain last year.

This is a 31% rise on the 167 recorded in the previous 12 months to December 2022, making it the highest number of this type of arrest since 2019 when 282 suspects were held.

It means it is the first time in six years – after 467 arrests were made in 2017 – the number of terror suspects detained has increased compared to the previous year.

Terror-related arrests in Britain
(PA Graphics)

Of the 219 arrests in 2023, 61 (28%) resulted in a charge, with 57 suspects facing prosecution over terrorism-related offences.

Some 46 (21%) people were released without charge, 98 (45%) were bailed while investigations continued, while 12 (5%) faced “alternative action”, which could include being handed a caution or being recalled to prison. At the time the data was provided, decisions had not yet been made about two other suspects.

As with previous years, the majority of people arrested (71%) were British nationals, or people who held British dual nationality.

Although the proportion of arrests of children remained the same as the previous year (19%), the number of arrests for suspects aged 17 and under rose from 32 to 42. This signals the highest number of arrests in this age group since records began in September 2001.

The figures also showed there were 244 prisoners behind bars for terrorism offences last year, the majority of which (65%) were classed as holding Islamist-extremist views, while 26% held extreme right-wing ideologies and 9% were deemed to have other motivations.

A total of 56 terrorist prisoners were freed from jail in the year to September, according to the latest available data.