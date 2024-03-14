Parents living ‘life sentence’ since death of 14-day-old baby boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents living ‘life sentence’ since death of 14-day-old baby boy

By Press Association
Jonny and Robyn Davis, with their second baby Orlando Davis, who was born by emergency caesarean section at Worthing Hospital on September 10 2021 but died 14 days later (Family handout/PA)
The parents of a baby boy who died 14 days after being born by emergency Caesarean section have spoken of how they are living a “life sentence” as they called for more openness in the health service.

An inquest has concluded into the death of Orlando Davis, who was born at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex on September 10 2021.

Coroner Penelope Schofield said neglect contributed to the newborn’s death after his mother developed a rare condition called hyponatremia during labour which went unrecognised.

Robyn Davis holding her son Orlando Davis (Family handout/PA)

His parents Robyn, a former midwife, and Jonny Davis, from Steyning, West Sussex, have criticised the response by the health authorities for taking too long to investigate their son’s death, which they fear could put other babies and their mothers at risk.

Mrs Davis, 28, who retrained to work in early years education, told the PA news agency: “I ended up in a coma and I was put in a coma for about three days.

“When I woke up, Jonny told me about what had happened and from that moment onwards my mental health has never been the same.

“We both got diagnosed with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and from a mental health point of view, we’ve never been the same people since it’s happened. I’ve never been able to return to work.”

Mr Davis, 30, said: “Myself and Robyn have been served a life sentence. No matter what the coroner deems it as, when the coronial process finishes, people go back to their jobs, people go back to their families.

“And we will come back to ours but we will come back to… one that will never be complete.”

He continued: “We’ve always been a couple that plan to have a large family which we will always feel, no matter how many children, we will always feel that it’s not complete.

“We still have a room in our home that is Orlando’s room that will never be used for anything else.

“And it does feel like there’s this vacuum and void that will never be filled. We have our newest child Nova, we adore her, and there’s people who think ‘Oh, well you know, they’ve had another child now, I’m sure that solved all of their problems’, and that’s not the case.”

Mrs Davis added: “You can never move on from it because you’ll hit milestones in their life and you think, ‘Oh, they’ll be at this age, they’ll be doing that’ or, ‘Oh by now maybe we would have grandkids when we’re older’ and it’s never-ending, it is definitely a lifelong sentence for sure.”

Mrs Davis added that she had stopped working with children because she found it difficult to be around young boys following Orlando’s death.

She added that she still suffers a range of health issues as a result of the injuries she suffered during his birth.

The couple said that they had been frustrated by the health system and the coronial process following Orlando’s death which had led to them fighting for a full inquest to be held.

Mr Davis said: “As the family, at every turn, whether it’s the coronial process, whether it’s a possible negligence investigation, you’re actually continuously subservient to a process that you feel is drawn out and actually just continues to elongate the pain and turmoil that you’re going through.

Jonny Davis holding his son Orlando Davis (Family handout/PA)

“We spent two-and-a-half years in purgatory waiting for accountability and we sit there and go ‘Well, in the last two-and-a-half years, what do we think the odds are that another circumstance may have occurred and the public have been at risk?’”

Following the inquest’s conclusion, the couple said they are joining calls for a national public inquiry into maternity care in England.

In a statement, they said: “What scares us, is that this is not an isolated incident and we know of many other families going through this same agony.”

Commenting after the inquest, chief nurse Maggie Davies from University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Worthing Hospital, said: “We wish to offer our sincere condolences to Orlando’s family once more for the unimaginable heartache and distress caused by the loss of their baby boy.

“As the coroner noted in her findings, hyponatremia is an extremely rare condition which is little understood. We support her view that there is an urgent need for new national guidelines.

“This tragedy has deeply affected everyone involved in the family’s care, and led directly to us introducing new guidance and training within our maternity service.”