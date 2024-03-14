Evelina London chosen as new site for Royal Marsden child cancer services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evelina London chosen as new site for Royal Marsden child cancer services

By Press Association
General View of the Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
General View of the Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Specialist child cancer services for people in much of South East England will be moved from the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton to the Evelina London, NHS England has announced.

Evelina London was chosen due to its “wide range of services, support for hospitals across its catchment area to look after poorly young patients, and strong performance in research”, NHS England said.

The move comes following concerns that the Royal Marsden, which serves patients from south London, Surrey, Sussex, Kent and Medway, does not have a children’s intensive care unit.

A public consultation was launched, with St George’s Hospital in Tooting and Evelina London in Lambeth proposed as alternative sites.

London medical director at NHS England, Dr Chris Streather, thanked everyone who took part in the public consultation.

“This is a positive step forward for children’s cancer care – at the new location, children who need intensive care will be able to get it on site and the future centre will stand ready to give cutting-edge treatments that require intensive care on site, like other major centres worldwide,” he said.

“Service reconfiguration is rarely easy, but the decision taken today will ensure that children with cancer in south London and much of the south east will continue to receive the best possible care now and into the future.”

National guidelines require that children’s cancer services be co-located with intensive care to reduce transfer risks and stress for children and their families, NHS England added.

The move will not take place until after October 2026 at the earliest.

Parents had previously campaigned against the services moving from the Royal Marsden, arguing that alternative sites, such as the Evelina, would increase journey times for most patients.

Evelina London was singled out by campaigners as being within the congestion zone, potentially leading to increased costs as only one family member can be reimbursed for travel.