Leo Varadkar ‘worried’ about homophobia and transphobia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Leo Varadkar ‘worried’ about homophobia and transphobia

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Ambassador of Ireland to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, during a meeting with representatives of the Capital Pride Alliance in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Ambassador of Ireland to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, during a meeting with representatives of the Capital Pride Alliance in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he is worried about homophobia and transphobia.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks during a meeting with the Capital Pride Alliance in Washington DC.

The group, which will host World Pride in the city next year, said he had played a strong leadership role in LGBT rights internationally.

Mr Varadkar, who announced he was gay in 2015, the first time a serving minister did so in Ireland, discussed Ireland’s passing of a constitutional amendment through a referendum which extended marriage equality to same-sex couples.

He also said there was legislation allowing transexual people to assign their own gender by choice.

However, he added: “But a bit like the rest of the world, there’s been a bit of a backlash to that in the last couple of years.

“I think there’s been an increase in violence towards the community and, sort of, starting to become acceptable again to be homophobic or transphobic, in particular.

“And I worry about that.”

Taoiseach visit to the US
Irish ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason, US Chamber of Commerce president Suzanne Clark, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Patricia Clark at an event marking US-Irish relations (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

During the meeting, Mr Varadkar and Irish ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason also discussed Ireland’s work with South Africa on LGBT rights at the UN.

The Taoiseach also noted anti-LGBT messaging of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia.

Shua Goodwin, board member of Capital Pride Alliance, said that there has been progress on LGBT rights, there are also people “who want to hold onto the past” with transphobia and homophobia.

Speaking to the PA news agency after the meeting with Mr Varadkar, Mr Goodwin said: “There’s a way to counteract that, to say that’s not normal just because it seems to be happening more and more.”

He said homophobia and transphobia could also be countered by letting LGBT people know they will continue to be supported.

“That’s just safe for everyone because we know when the most marginalised groups are insecure and unsafe, that’s going to go across all lines of folks – no matter what their religious belief, race, sexual orientation.

“I think him really focusing on that has that’s why him raising that was fantastic.”

Mr Goodwin said the group invited Mr Varadkar because he, and the country of Ireland, had “done such a fantastic job” on human rights internationally.