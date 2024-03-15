Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after judge’s ruling

By Press Association
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case. He has now offered his resignation (Alex Slitz/AP)
A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew on Friday from the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump after a judge ruled one of them had to leave the case for it to move forward.

Lawyer Nathan Wade’s role in the prosecution had come under fire since a lawyer representing one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants alleged in early January that Mr Wade and Ms Willis were involved in an “inappropriate relationship” that resulted in Ms Willis profiting improperly from the prosecution.

Mr Wade offered his resignation in a letter to Ms Willis, saying he was doing so “in the interest of democracy”.

Georgia Election Indictment
Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis (Alex Slitz/AP)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had ruled on Friday that Mr Wade had to be removed or Ms Willis must step aside from the case.

Judge McAfee did not find that Ms Willis’s relationship with Mr Wade amounted to a conflict of interest that should disqualify her from the case.

However, he said, the allegations created an “appearance of impropriety” that infected the prosecution team.

The sprawling indictment charges Mr Trump and more than a dozen other defendants with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, known as Rico.

The case uses a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, the Republicans’ presumptive presidential nominee for 2024, has denied doing anything wrong and pleaded not guilty.