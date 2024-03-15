Trump aide asks court to keep him out of jail during contempt conviction appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump aide asks court to keep him out of jail during contempt conviction appeal

By Press Association
Peter Navarro, former director of the White House National Trade Council (Alex Brandon/AP)
Trump White House official Peter Navarro has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to stay out of prison as he appeals against his contempt of Congress conviction.

Navarro is due to report to a federal prison next week, after an appeals court ruled that his appeal was not likely to overturn his conviction for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Navarro has maintained that he could not co-operate with the committee because former president Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege.

US district judge Amit Mehta, who was appointed by former president Barack Obama, barred him from making that argument at trial, finding that he did not show Mr Trump had actually invoked it.

The emergency application comes as the Supreme Court separately prepares to hear arguments on whether Mr Trump himself has presidential immunity from charges alleging he interfered in the 2020 election.

Navarro was the second Trump aide convicted of misdemeanour contempt of Congress charges. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon previously received a four-month sentence but was allowed to stay free pending appeal by US district judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed by Mr Trump.

Navarro was found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Janury 6 committee and sentenced to four months in prison.

He served as a White House trade adviser under then-president Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.