Avid skaters take to streets of London to remember late loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Avid skaters take to streets of London to remember late loved ones

By Press Association
People who took part in the skate (Jonathan Chen/PA)
People who took part in the skate (Jonathan Chen/PA)

Avid skaters have taken to the streets of London to remember late loved ones.

Wheels and Wheelchairs – a group of wheelchair users and skaters – and bereavement charity Grief Encounter organised a “special” event called the “Forget Me Not Skate”.

It took place from roughly 1.30pm to 4pm, and saw attendees skate a total of 10 miles, from Battersea Park to The Strand and back, to remember loved ones who are no longer with us.

Isaac Harvey, Wheels and Wheelchairs’ president, said the idea behind the skate came from an event Grief Encounter has had since Covid, which is called the “Forget-Me-Not Walk”.

Man in wheelchair smiling at the camera
Mr Harvey (in the wheelchair) said the skate allowed him and fellow skaters to remember late loved ones (Wheels and Wheelchairs/PA)

“The event is all about walking in memory of someone,” the 28-year-old who is based in Ilford, in east London, and is a wheelchair user, told the PA news agency.

“The (chief executive officer) of Grief Encounter (Suzy Turner Jones) wanted to work with Wheels and Wheelchairs and so we came up with the ‘Forget Me Not Skate’, where we skate in memory of someone.”

Some of the people remembered by the group include Wheels and Wheelchairs’ former president Janet Richards, who died in 2019, and Alan Paxford, a fellow skater and huge supporter of the group, who died towards the end of 2022.

Mr Harvey said: “I never actually got the opportunity to meet Janet apart from an email she sent me trying to get me to join the group.

“I would hear so many memories and stories about Janet and how she brought the team together and it felt like I did know her, and to be able to skate in her memory was really special.

“I did a few skates with Alan and he always made me smile and had a good vibe about him.

“He was really passionate about Wheels and Wheelchairs and made a big impact.”

He said there were roughly 40 skaters in attendance, as well as three wheelchair users, and everyone expressed their gratitude for being able to reflect on memories with lost loved ones in a meaningful way.

All funds from the event will go towards funding the Bereavement Support Services offered by Grief Encounter and the activities of Wheels and Wheelchairs.

More than £500 has been raised so far, which Mr Harvey said is “amazing”.

“For us, it means we’ll be able to do more trips abroad and get our wheelchair users to experience marathons in different places,” he said.

“We’re also looking to do a challenge in August, where we’re going to skate from Brighton to Paris for the start of the Paralympic Games over four days.”

He said that skate will be “special” because Wheels and Wheelchairs was created in 2012 and drew inspiration from a French group called Mobile En Ville.

“It was the French group who came over for the London Games, so 12 years later we’re doing a complete circle, which is really cool,” he added.

The fundraising link can be accessed here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/forget-me-not-skate?