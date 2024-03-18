US envoy visits Montenegro to support EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US envoy visits Montenegro to support EU bid as war in Ukraine rages on

By Press Association
US special representative to the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar during a joint press conference after talks with Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic (Risto Bozovic/AP)
A senior US official visited Montenegro Monday to offer support to the small Balkan nation seeking to join the European Union.

During a press conference in the capital Podgorica, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said Montenegro should be next in line to join the 27-nation bloc.

“There is absolutely no doubt in our mind… (the) strategic goal of this country is to become (a) full EU member,” said Mr Escobar after talks with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

Six nations from the Western Balkan region — Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia — are at different stages of the EU accession process following a period of wars and crises in the 1990s.

Mr Escobar said EU enlargement has become a reality following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 which made US and EU officials more keen on trying to lure the six countries away from the Kremlin’s influence.

“It is very important right now,” he said, “we need to make sure Montenegro remains the next candidate and the next member of (the) European Union.”

In 2017, Montenegro defied Russia by joining Nato and has since sought EU membership. Mr Spajic, who took office last year, has pledged to revive the EU bid after years of political deadlock.

The country is deeply divided between pro-Western forces and those supporting closer ties with neighbouring Serbia and Russia. The stalemate had blocked progress in the EU-requested reform process needed to join the bloc.

“My argument to the European Union is if you have seen how Montenegro has behaved inside of Nato, which has been very positive, you can expect Montenegro to be the next European Union member,” said Mr Escobar.

Last week, Mr Escobar visited Kosovo in the latest US effort to restart talks between Pristina and Belgrade to push them to normalise their ties, easing their way to join the EU. Brussels has warned both that this may hinder their chances of membership.

Western officials are seeking to resolve the remaining Balkan disputes, fearing Russia could try to stir trouble in the volatile region and shift at least some of the attention from Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.