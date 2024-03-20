Demi Moore and daughters celebrate Bruce Willis on his birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demi Moore and daughters celebrate Bruce Willis on his birthday

By Press Association
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
US actress Demi Moore said she is “so grateful” for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, marking his 69th birthday.

It is the second birthday Die Hard star Willis has celebrated since announcing he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and stepping away from his acting career.

Willis has five daughters, his three eldest, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with Moore, whom he married in 1987.

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you,” Ghost actress Moore said on Instagram.

Despite separating in 2000, they remained friends and Willis went on to marry actress Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and having daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

“What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world,” Heming Willis said on Instagram.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good.

“Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

The birthday celebrations come just days after his daughter Tallulah publicly spoke about her autism diagnosis for the first time.

The actress posted a video clip taken from the LA premiere of The Whole Ten Yards in 2004, where her father is answering questions on the red carpet, while she is rubbing his shaved head and playing with his ears as he holds her.

She captioned it: “Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic.”

Tallulah said happy birthday to her father on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile her sister Rumer said: “You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa.

“Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together.

“I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you.

“I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart.”

Meanwhile Scout said she cherished the “affection and the immense freedom with which he’s always loved us”.

“A tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated,” she said.

“Any words I use would be woefully inadequate. So instead I want to say thank you for loving my papa, thank you for sharing your stories of what he means to you, it’s such a gift to feel your love.”