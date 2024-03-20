TV producer Dan Schneider responds to allegations about behaviour at Nickelodeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV producer Dan Schneider responds to allegations about behaviour at Nickelodeon

By Press Association
TV producer Dan Schneider responds to allegations about behaviour at Nickelodeon (Kirby Lee/Alamy/PA)
Dan Schneider has addressed claims about his behaviour during his tenure at Nickelodeon.

The former executive producer appeared in an interview posted on his YouTube channel to discuss allegations made on a new documentary series titled Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV which aired on US streaming platform Max.

The four-part series made claims about a toxic environment for child actors and crews on Nickelodeon programmes that Schneider created, including The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Sam & Cat.

In the 19-minute video, Schneider told actor BooG!E, who played T-Bo on iCarly, that watching the docu-series had been “very difficult, me facing my past behaviours, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret”.

“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said.

Schneider is said to have launched the careers of child actors who became major stars, including Miranda Cosgrove, Jamie Lynn Spears and Ariana Grande.

Allegations levelled at Schneider included his tolerance of toxic workplace conditions and alleged torment and humiliation of cast and crew on his TV sets.

“I hate that anybody worked for me and didn’t have a good time,” he said.

“I would let the pressure of doing 40 episodes or more a year, I would let that pressure get to me, which a good boss should never ever do.

“I would snap at people sometimes, I would be snarky when I could have given them a nicer answer, I would not give people the time they needed, I would be in too big a hurry to get onto the next thing I had to do.

“Watching that show, there were so many times I wanted to pick up the phone and call some of those people and say ‘I’m so sorry’ and ‘let’s talk about it’.”

Dan Schneider is said to have launched the careers of child stars including Ariana Grande (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

Schneider also discussed allegations that jokes made on his TV shows were “inappropriate for children”.

“Every one of those jokes were written for a kid audience, because kids thought they were funny, and only funny.

“Now we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later and they’re saying it is inappropriate for a kids show.

“I have no problem with that, if that’s how people feel. Lets cut those jokes out of the show, just as I would have done 25 years ago.

“…The last thing I ever want to do is put any content in a show that is going to upset my audience and make them want to turn off the TV, why would I ever want to do that.”

Schneider also addressed allegations that he asked crew members to massage him on set, saying: “It was wrong.”