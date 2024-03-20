Woman changes middle name to match her favourite railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman changes middle name to match her favourite railway station

By Press Association
A woman has changed her middle name to Marylebone in tribute to the railway station (Chiltern Railways/PA)
A woman has changed her middle name to Marylebone because the railway station has “a soul”.

Chiltern Railways employee Rehana Khawaja said the west London station is “a huge part of my life”.

The 45-year-old changed her middle name from Ismat to Marylebone by deed poll.

Marylebone station
Marylebone station marked its 125th anniversary last week (Chiltern Railways/PA)

She considered altering her first name to pay tribute to the station but her four daughters objected.

Ms Khawaja has often been based at Marylebone during her 20-year career for Chiltern Railways, in which she has worked in a variety of roles such as train dispatcher and station manager.

She currently works across the operator’s network as its safeguarding and security manager but returns to Marylebone as much as possible.

She said: “The station itself is not big but it’s got a soul. The more I explored it over my time here, the more I was falling in love with it.

“It really does feel like a home away from home to me.

“We know that things go wrong sometimes and people can get delayed. But everybody there works so hard with a smile on their face.

“It’s got a personal touch. It’s warm and welcoming. Not every London station is like that.

“I love the building, I love the people, and I love the history of the station.

“When I got to manage the station, I felt like I was flying. I still feel like that when I’m there now.

“It’s such a huge part of my life, and now I’ll carry it with me officially, which is really exciting.”

Chiltern Railways human resources director Vanessa Russell said it was a “surprise” when her department was informed of Ms Khawaja’s new name.

She went on: “I think it’s a testament to the importance of the station and the community feel it has.

“Compared to other London stations, Marylebone is small but mighty.

“It has a rich history, and I’m touched that the station has had such a tangible impact on Rehana’s life.

“Her pride in the station is utterly heartwarming.”

Celebrations including a train-naming ceremony and unveiling of new artwork were held at Marylebone station last week to mark the 125th anniversary of it opening.

Ms Khawaja and a colleague are embarking on a walk between all 27 stations between Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street across different days this year to raise money for charities Safeline and Railway Children.

– Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/team/rehanaandlaura