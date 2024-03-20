Technology minister urges UK companies to ‘step up’ cybersecurity protections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Technology minister urges UK companies to ‘step up’ cybersecurity protections

By Press Association
Companies are being urged to ramp up their cyber protections after new figures showed three-quarters of medium and large firms experienced some kind of cyber incident in the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A science and technology minister has urged companies to ramp up their cyber protections as new figures show three-quarters of medium and large firms experienced some kind of cyber incident in the last year.

Viscount Camrose said organisations of all sizes need to “step up” in response to the “host of challenges and risks” the UK faces in the cyber sector which it “cannot ignore”.

According to the latest Government figures, published on Wednesday, 75% of medium and large businesses in the UK experienced some form of cyber security incident in the last year, as did 79% of high-income charities.

The Government said its research shows that firms have improved their cyber resilience in recent years, but more action is needed in the face of an ever-evolving landscape.

The figures have been published as part of the third phase of an ongoing Government review into cyber security, which started in 2022.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has previously warned that the UK faces an ongoing threat of cyber attack from state-backed actors, with ransomware noted as one of the biggest threats businesses face.

The rise of artificial intelligence, and in particular generative AI – which can create content from a simple prompt – has also been highlighted as a potential cyber security issue.

Experts have warned it could be used to aid cyber attackers in creating malicious code, and to upskill less capable hackers to help them target businesses and individuals.

Viscount Camrose said: “The UK is making remarkable progress in cementing our status as a key global player in cyber.

“Our cyber sector continues to generate unprecedented employment and business opportunities, but we know that there are still a host of challenges and risks that we cannot ignore.

“This is why I am calling on organisations of all sizes to step up their cyber security plans to guard against threats, protect their customers and workforce, and our wider economy.

“We are working shoulder to shoulder with industry to ensure organisations have a robust plan of action to tackle these threats head-on.

“From a code to help leaders toughen up cyber protections to upskilling the workforce so businesses have in-house expertise, these Government-backed measures can support organisations to safely unlock the potential digital technologies offer.”

Earlier this week, a report from Microsoft and Goldsmiths University found that just 13% of the UK’s organisations are “resilient” to cyber attacks.

Paul Kelly, director of security for Microsoft UK, warned that, while the UK and its allies are in a better position against cyber attacks than a few years ago, a vast majority of businesses are vulnerable to threats.

He added that the UK is the second most-attacked country in Europe when it comes to cyber, behind Ukraine.