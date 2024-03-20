Football mascot’s father left unable to work following serious work accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football mascot’s father left unable to work following serious work accident

By Press Association
Mascot Bradley Lowery with his father Carl Lowery and his hero Jermain Defoe (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The father of a football mascot whose brave battle with cancer captured the nation’s hearts has been left unable to work following a serious work accident, a court has heard.

Bradley Lowery’s father Carl, 41, was badly burned while working on a new apartment block in Hulme Street, Salford, when an electric flash blew him backwards.

He was left with burns to his arms and face and he needed a skin graft from his thigh following the incident in May 2020, almost three years after Bradley died from a rare form of cancer.

He was working alongside a colleague at SRE Cabling and Jointing Limited, with the company sub-contracted by Aberla M&E Limited, to carry out cabling and jointing works on the new apartments when he was badly injured.

In his victim personal statement, Mr Lowery said: “Even when Bradley was poorly I worked. I’ve not been able to work since the accident either, mentally or physically.

“My left hand is my dominant hand and after the accident I had no grip, I had to try and learn how to use my non-dominant hand.”

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation was launched, which led to Aberla M&E Limited being prosecuted.

The firm, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, admitted to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 14 March 2024, the HSE said.

HSE inspector Lisa Bailey said: “This incident has had life-changing consequences for Carl and his family.

“It could have been avoided if the company had actively monitored and managed procedures, to identify risks and prevent incidents.

“Working with electricity is a high-risk activity and safety must be a priority.

“Proper planning to ensure that risks are eliminated at system design stage is essential.”

Mr Lowery and his wife Gemma set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation which helps the families of sick children.

Bradley, who was a huge Sunderland fan, struck up a remarkable friendship with striker Jermain Defoe, and was a mascot for the club and England.