Football mascot’s father left unable to work following serious work accident

The father of a football mascot whose brave battle with cancer captured the nation’s hearts has been left unable to work following a serious work accident, a court has heard.

Bradley Lowery’s father Carl, 41, was badly burned while working on a new apartment block in Hulme Street, Salford, when an electric flash blew him backwards.

He was left with burns to his arms and face and he needed a skin graft from his thigh following the incident in May 2020, almost three years after Bradley died from a rare form of cancer.

He was working alongside a colleague at SRE Cabling and Jointing Limited, with the company sub-contracted by Aberla M&E Limited, to carry out cabling and jointing works on the new apartments when he was badly injured.

In his victim personal statement, Mr Lowery said: “Even when Bradley was poorly I worked. I’ve not been able to work since the accident either, mentally or physically.

“My left hand is my dominant hand and after the accident I had no grip, I had to try and learn how to use my non-dominant hand.”

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation was launched, which led to Aberla M&E Limited being prosecuted.

The firm, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, admitted to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The company was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 14 March 2024, the HSE said.

HSE inspector Lisa Bailey said: “This incident has had life-changing consequences for Carl and his family.

“It could have been avoided if the company had actively monitored and managed procedures, to identify risks and prevent incidents.

“Working with electricity is a high-risk activity and safety must be a priority.

“Proper planning to ensure that risks are eliminated at system design stage is essential.”

Mr Lowery and his wife Gemma set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation which helps the families of sick children.

Bradley, who was a huge Sunderland fan, struck up a remarkable friendship with striker Jermain Defoe, and was a mascot for the club and England.